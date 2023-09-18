Report: Joe Biden’s army of Gen Z foot soldiers funded by George Soros

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2023

An army of woke Gen Z foot soldiers has been unleashed by Team Biden with the aim of abolishing border enforcement, defunding police, and ending cash bail, a report said.

The precocious propagandists, who are prominent on the Chinese Communist Party-linked TikTok platform, are being financed in part by leftist billionaire George Soros, the New York Post reported on Sept. 16.

Soros’s Open Society Foundations gave $5.5 million to the nonprofit Accelerate Action Inc. in 2020 and 2021 — which in turn gave at least $300,000 in 2022 to another nonprofit, Gen Z for Change, which boasts a network of 500 “activists, organizers, and creators,” the report said, citing tax filings.

“Biden has looked to Gen Z for Change and other social-media stars to sell his policy,” the report said. “It’s unclear how Gen Z for Change disperses the Soros cash to its core cadre of young influencer activists whose accounts are littered with White House and far-left talking points.”

Gen Z for Change founder Aidan Kohn-Murphy told his 288,000 TikTok followers in a message last week: “We are unequivocally supportive of Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, Palestinian liberation, [and] a plethora of progressive policies that a vast majority of Gen Z supports.”

In recognition of their contributions, Gen Z for Change was invited to the White House to witness the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“George Soros is funding the next generation of far-left activists on a platform that is beholden to the [Chinese Communist Party],” New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik told the New York Post.

About two thirds of the $8.3 million Accelerate Action received in 2020 and 2021 came from Soros. It is the only nonprofit that has donated to Gen Z for Change, the report said, citing the latest publicly available tax records.

“The middle-man nonprofit has little public-facing presence beyond a spartan website with a brief mission statement that declares its purpose is to ‘develop and test new models for citizen organizing, particularly in communities of color. . . and develop deep, trusted relationships that can move people to take action,’ ” the report noted.

