Report: Hunter Biden investment firm tied to Ukraine bio labs, using Department of Defense funds

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2022

An investment firm directed by Hunter Biden was a top financial supporter of a firm that collaborated on identifying and isolating deadly pathogens in Ukrainian laboratories, a report said.

Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) – a subsidiary of the Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz-founded Rosemont Capital – received funds from the Obama administration’s Department of Defense in the process, The National Pulse reported on March 24.

Metabiota, a San Francisco-based company that purports to detect, track, and analyze emerging infectious diseases, is one of the companies listed on archived versions of RSTP’s portfolio.

“Today, we can exclusively reveal an official connection between the Biden-linked pandemic firm and biological laboratories based in Ukraine,” Natalie Winters and Raheem Kassam wrote for The National Pulse.

“Metabiota … Ukraine … Plandemics … It’s all in the Biden laptop, which is, according to Marco Polo, a new Rosetta Stone of corruption,” noted Garrett Ziegler in a Telegram post last month.

Marco Polo is a research group headed by Ziegler, a former Trump White House official who has been actively focused on Biden family corruption and foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. elections.

The report on Joe Biden’s son’s financial involvement with Ukrainian biological laboratories experimenting with pathogens, animals, and anthrax follows The National Pulse unearthing Metabiota’s ties to EcoHealth Alliance, a key entity in the origins of Covid-19 and cover-up efforts.

Earlier this month, The National Pulse reported that the Ukraine bio labs were handling “especially dangerous pathogens” through programs funded by the U.S. government.

Roughly one year after Hunter Biden’s investment funds put cash into Metabiota, representatives from the company attended an October 2016 meeting involving U.S. military officials and their Ukrainian counterparts discussing “cooperation in surveillance and prevention of especially dangerous infectious diseases, including zoonotic diseases in Ukraine and neighboring countries.”

Government contracts also corroborate the working relationship between Metabiota, Ukrainian laboratories, and the U.S. Defense Department, with the firm receiving an $18.4 million grant from the U.S. agency in 2014. A total of $307,091, allocated to Metabiota was itemized for “Ukraine research projects,” the report noted.

In July 2021, The National Pulse revealed the connection between Metabiota, Hunter Biden, and the pandemic-linked EcoHealth Alliance which worked closely with Anthony Fauci’s National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) and the notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology.

