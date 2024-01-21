Report: Haley’s NH campaign director lobbied for dark money fund; DeSantis out, endorses Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2024

The director of Nikki Haley’s campaign in New Hampshire lobbied in for a Democrat dark money organization that spent millions of dollars boosting Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, a report said.

Tyler Clark “is listed on lobbying disclosures filed in New Hampshire as working in 2020 on behalf of Sixteen Thirty Fund, a nonprofit group managed by Arabella Advisors, the largest liberal dark money network in the United States,” the Washington Examiner reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis withdrew from the GOP presidential contest on Sunday and endorsed Donald Trump. Saying he had no path to victory in the GOP primary, DeSantis will now get back to his job of governing Florida.

Trump noted in a Truth Social post: “Now is the time for the Republican Party to UNIFY. Instead of wasting hundreds of millions of dollars attacking Trump, we need to COME TOGETHER and focus all of our energy and resources on defeating Crooked Joe Biden!”

Trump had expanded his lead in the polls prior to DeSantis dropping out and is likely to have an even larger lead going into Tuesday’s New Hampshire vote. The former president also said on Friday that he would not choose Haley as his running mate.

Sixteen Thirty Fund, which is being investigated by the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office over financial mismanagement allegations along with the broader Arabella network, funneled more than $410 million in 2020 to boost Democrats. Billionaire globalist George Soros is a key donor to the network.

Clark also lobbied as recently as last year for New Hampshire’s chapters for the American Civil Liberties Union and American Federation of Teachers, two groups conservatives often criticize for purportedly operating as arms of the Democratic Party, the Examiner’s report said, citing lobbying disclosures.

“Clearly, when Nikki Haley looks for talent, she turns to the Swamp and the Democrat Party’s guns-for-hire, not genuine conservatives,” Hayden Ludwig, policy research director for Restoration of America, a conservative advocacy group, told the Washington Examiner. “The Arabella Advisors-run ‘dark money’ Sixteen Thirty Fund is as Beltway insider as they come, to say nothing of the diversity, equity, and inclusion-obsessed teachers union that wants the government to raise all our kids.”

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

Trump downplays the idea of Nikki Haley as VP: “That probably means that she’s not gonna be chosen as the Vice President.” pic.twitter.com/BMDgtKFrv4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 20, 2024

