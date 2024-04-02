Report: Florida is destination of most of Team Biden’s direct flights of illegal aliens

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2024

At least 386,000 illegal aliens have been flow directly into the United States and released via a Team Biden parole program. For most of them, the destination is Florida, according to Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “refuses to publicly identify the dozens of U.S. international airports for which it has approved direct flights from abroad for certain inadmissible aliens,” Bensman reported on Monday.

Through February, Bensman noted, the migrants “have been allowed to fly to interior U.S. airports as part of a legally dubious admissions program the administration launched in October 2022. The rationale for the program is to ‘reduce the number of individuals crossing unlawfully’ over the southern border — by flying them over it directly into the interior and then releasing them.”

A CIS analysis of available public information on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website indicates that “a great many of these inadmissible alien passengers, probably a majority, initially land at international airports in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Florida,” Bensman wrote.

Through February, Florida appears to be the U.S. customs processing zone for nearly 326,000 of the direct-flights parolees.

Lesser numbers also are landing in the regions of Houston, New York, both northern and southern California, and the Washington, D.C., area.

Many of the landing Cubans, Venezuelans, and Haitians choose to stay in Florida, where expatriate communities are already large. But some percentage of the newly “legalized” aspiring border crossers who land there and in Texas, New York, and California likely transfer to domestic flights to their final destinations across the nation, the report said.

Neither Republican governors in Florida or Texas, nor Democrat Party city leaders angry about the migrants showing up with hands out, have mentioned the Biden Administration’s parole flights program as a contributor to any of their local mass migration-related problems, Bensman noted.

“The silence is likely because, since its initial quite public announcement, the program drew little media follow-up or clearly delineated government reporting on how many are flying in, where, and became ‘obscure,’ as the Wall Street Journal recently described it, until the Center for Immigration Studies published a recent report about why DHS refuses to disclose more — a report that Elon Musk and Donald Trump amplified,” Bensman added.

No politicians in New York or Massachusetts have raised objections in the face of news reports that a Haitian who flew on one of the parole flights from Haiti to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport allegedly went on to rape a minor migrant girl in a Massachusetts shelter.

