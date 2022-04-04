Report: Fauci colleague offered to delete evidence that NIH erased Chinese Covid data

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2022

A close colleague of Anthony Fauci reportedly offered to delete a research paper which exposed the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for its own deletion of Chinese data which contained information on the origins of Covid-19.

Kristian Andersen, who has received millions of dollars worth of research grants from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), offered to delete the data, which had been recovered after Chinese scientists erased it, during a Zoom call with Fauci, NIH Director Francis Collins, and the paper’s author Jesse D. Bloom, Vanity Fair reported on March 31.

The paper provided evidence that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was attempting to cover up information about the early days of the spread of Covid.

Andersen’s opposition to the paper came months after he had privately emailed Fauci that some of Covid’s characteristics “(potentially) look engineered.”

Bloom, an evolutionary biologist, had recovered a number of early SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences which had been erased by the NIH at the request of CCP researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Zoom call was arranged two days after Bloom had sent a pre-print of the report to Fauci and Collins, the report said.

Bloom’s recounting of what was described as an “extremely contentious” Zoom call reveals that Andersen offered to secretly delete the paper.

Emails provided by Bloom to Vanity Fair show two of the Zoom call’s participants describing Andersen’s conduct on the call.

“Despite the guilt trip that Kristian was trying to put you on (not 100% sure why,) I think what you are doing is the correct scientific approach,” wrote Sergei Pond. “That was a very difficult situation, but I think you handled it extremely well,” wrote another member of the Zoom call.

Fauci and Collins reportedly distanced themselves from Andersen’s offer to secretly remove the paper from the pre-print database. Bloom recalls Fauci insisting, “just for the record, I want to be clear that I never suggested you delete or revise the pre-print.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership