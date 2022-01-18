Report: Epstein visited Clinton White House 17 times with multiple women

by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2022

Between 1993 and 1995, Jeffrey Epstein visited the Clinton White House more than a dozen times with over half a dozen different women, according to records obtained by the Daily Mail.

Shortly after Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, Epstein made the first of 17 visits to the White House, bringing along at least four known girlfriends and several other female companions, according to the Daily Mail.

Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in prison awaiting sentencing, appears to have joined Epstein in September 1993 in attending a reception after Epstein donated $10,000 to the White House Historical Association for renovation projects, becoming the first of his eight companions over the next roughly two years, the report said.

Other names on the logs, according to the outlet, include Celina Midelfart, Eva Andersson-Dubin and Francis Jardine, three of Epstein’s known girlfriends. The other women named are Jennifer Garrison, Shelley Gafni, Jennifer Driver, and Lyoubov Orlova, although their relationships to Epstein are unclear, the Daily Mail reported.

Epstein also appeared at the White House with a Jennifer Garrison on Dec. 21, 1993, and another time with a Jennifer Driver. The Daily Mail, which found connections between several of the women who appeared on visitor logs at the same time as Epstein also appeared in flight logs for his notorious “Lolita Express” private aircraft, reportedly identified a Mark Middleton, who was serving at the time as special assistant to the president and assistant to the chief of staff, Thomas F. “Mack” McLarty.

Middleton, the Mail reported, authorized the bulk of Epstein’s visits to the Clinton White House, and left the White House in 1995 shortly after Epstein’s last visit, which was on Jan. 28. On the visitor logs of that day, a Lyoubov Orlova appears, which may or may not correspond with a “Luba” on Epstein’s flight logs.

Meanwhile, as Maxwell awaits sentencing for the role she played procuring Epstein’s young victims, according to the testimony of four women who recounted the abuse and manipulation they suffered, her legal team has now dropped an effort to keep the identities of eight “John Does” named in a previously settled lawsuit hidden.

Epstein, who allegedly hung himself in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019, “has long been said to have kept a lot of dirt on the wealthy, powerful people he roped into his sick underage sex schemes, and it does not appear that his death has stopped the eventuality that, sooner or later, some very damning dirt might come out,” the Western Journal’s Isa Cox noted.

