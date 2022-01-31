Report: Discounting illegitimate mail-in votes, Trump led in Pennsylvania by more than 1 million votes

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2022

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court last week ruled that the state’s constitution does not provide for “no excuse” mail-in balloting.

On Nov. 11, 2020, more than a week after the general election, Pennsylvania reported more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots. As they were counted, the huge lead President Donald Trump had built on election night was erased. Joe Biden reportedly won 2 million of the 2.5 million mail-in ballots.

“Most of these ballots were illegitimate. This means President Trump won Pennsylvania by over 1 million legitimate votes,” The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted on Jan. 30.

According to Pennsylvania’s election returns website, on election day Trump won nearly two-thirds of all in-person votes cast in the state.

But state election officials “allowed votes to come in for three more days after the election,” Hoft noted. “Of course, these were all mail-in ballots. We do not know how many mail-in votes came in during these three days. The Republicans were not allowed to observe the counting of these votes even though a court order was in place demanding that the state do so.”

Hoft added: “These actions go against Pennsylvania’s constitution which states that the voting process is to be determined by the legislature. The change in ruling was implemented by the executive and judicial branches.”

Hoft said it was statistically impossible that Trump won only one fifth of the mail-in ballots after crushing Biden in in-person voting on Election Day:

“The President won two thirds of the Election Day vote. With the basic exception of Philadelphia, the President won around 80 percent of the vote in each county in the state. Philadelphia is so large that it offsets these numbers and brings the President’s results down to around 65 percent of the state’s votes on Election Day.

“What happened with the mail-in votes is almost statistically impossible. In almost every county throughout the state, the President was awarded a percent of votes 40 percent less than the percent the President won on election day. If Trump won a county by 80 percent of the vote on Election Day, he won 40 percent of the mail-in vote for a county. If the President won 60 percent of the vote on Election Day, he won 20 percent of the mail-in vote in another county. This pattern occurred in almost every county with the only noticeable exception of Philadelphia, where the President only earned 30 percent of the vote on Election Day.”

“These numbers are so consistent that they are almost certainly fraudulent. This never happens in natural data sets.”

