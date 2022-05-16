Report details late-night 2020 ballot dump in Detroit; 94 percent went to Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2022

While “2000 Mules” documents a massive illegal ballot harvesting operation that was carried out in the 2020 election, another report has put together a comprehensive accounting of exactly what went down in the wee hours of the morning in Detroit on Nov. 4, 2020.

After ballots dropped off by a mysterious white van at 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. at Detroit’s TCF Center, Michigan added 149,000 votes at 6:31 a.m. the Gateway Pundit reported. Of those, 94% were for Joe Biden.

Most of Michigan’s other counties had already reported their final totals by 8 p.m. on election night. Which begs the question, where did those additional votes come from?

There are only a few sources of potential late-arriving absentees, the report said: 1) Zuckerberg Drop Boxes, 2) Satellite Voting Centers and 3) last minute In-Person Same-Day Registration Voters.

Elections worker Jessy Jacob said the Zuckerberg drop boxes were cleared every hour. Others who have spoken out about possible voter fraud in Michigan have reviewed the video from 19 drop boxes and estimate that no more than 61 total votes were observed being picked up at the 19 boxes they have reviewed video from, an average of 3 per box in the last hour. The most ballots observed collected from any single box was 13. That same rate, across Detroit’s 30 drop boxes, only yields 90 last-minute drop-box absentee ballots being picked up at 8 p.m.

In addition to the Zuckerberg drop boxes, there were also 23 “Satellite Voting Centers” where voters could drop off ballots in Detroit. Witnesses relay that roughly the same number of people voted there as used the drop boxes. That explains 69 additional votes, the Gateway Pundit report said.

The number of same-day registrants who voted in the Wayne County Clerk’s office was 455 on Nov. 2 and 1,471 on Nov. 3.

149,000 votes?

“The counting boards counted ballots in batches on election day, where they counted the absentees first, the in-person votes second, and then counted the remaining ballots from that day last. There is no large batch of ballots that accounts for the late-night surge of Biden votes,” Gateway Pundit’s Ben Wetmore noted.

Other details of the report include:

• Jacob also said that there were no ballots left to process at the Detroit Department of Elections by 8:30 p.m. on election night.

• Jacob said that she was instructed not to challenge any ballot, that every ballot was processed through the Detroit Department of Elections. This matches a well-documented controversy where Democrat Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally eliminated the signature verification process for absentee ballots.

• All witnesses the Gateway Pundit spoke with said that there were no ballots left to count and tabulate by around 9 p.m. on election night at the TCF Center. Many left the location because there was nothing left to do.

• Every other county in Michigan other than Wayne County and three others that tilted heavily for Biden had already reported their totals on election night. Wayne County was suspiciously last to report their election totals.

• The Edison data from Michigan was showing voter results in real-time, a service offered to media outlets. The Edison data for Michigan shows a major spike of late ballots in Wayne County/Detroit.

• Dominion Whistleblower Mellissa Carone reported that she saw Dominion officials panic at 11:30 p.m. on election night and claim there was a “data loss” and they had to head over to the Department of Elections.

There were 600 Zuckerberg drop boxes installed across the state of Michigan for the 2020 election. Detroit had 23 Satellite Voting Centers.

“Detroit had at least one ‘Relia-Vote’ machine parked at the Department of Elections according to voter fraud investigator Phil O’Halloran. There was no public right to review the process at the Department of Elections, as citizens do not have the right to review the signature verification process. This machine allows users to manufacture a replacement ballot. It is essentially a ballot-printing machine,” Wetmore wrote.

“What patriots witnessed in the 2020 election was systemic, wholesale, voter fraud,” Wetmore added. “They witnessed machines that flipped votes, machines and clerks that always erred in favor of Biden and against Trump. Machines that were web-connected to provide a real-time view of voter results to unknown outside persons who were able to stop voting in multiple battleground states when Trump was ahead, and then resume it and magically find ballots that made Biden the front-runner.”

