Report: ‘Coyotes’ guiding illegals to New Mexico with ‘nothing to stop them’ from entering U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, April 9, 2024

New Mexico is seeing a surge in illegal border crossings amid increased enforcement on both sides of the border in nearby El Paso, Texas, a report said.

The Border Hawk news outlet reported on Saturday that it “filmed groups of illegal aliens strolling into the United States under the guidance of ‘coyotes.’ ”

The illegals are being guided to an area in New Mexico that has no border barrier and no Border Patrol, the report said.

“Nothing to stop them or the group that came after them. Coyotes and smugglers having a field day here in Sunland Park, NM,” Border Hawk wrote on social media.

The illegals, courtesy of their “coyote” or cartel guides, are climbing Mt. Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico and then easily entering the United States.

“Illegals often descend the mountain, linger at the small monument to ensure the coast is clear, then make their way deeper into the U.S.,” the report said. “At one point, a cartel scout was climbing behind us after guiding illegals to their destination.”

Mt. Cristo Rey has been nicknamed “Cartel Mountain.” U.S. Border Patrol agents have admitted the area is under the control of foreign criminal networks.

The official Mt. Cristo Rey website warns: “Due to the proximity of Mexico on the Southern edge of the mountain, visitors are cautioned not to climb alone and always go in groups. Vandalism, assaults and robberies are still an ongoing problem and visitors are encouraged to visit on days when organized events are being held and security is on site.”

Border Hawk reported that it also “observed illegals turning themselves in to Border Patrol and noticed that some of them appeared very ill and were vomiting.”

Even amid the crackdown in El Paso, illegals are still making their way across the border at the Texas location.

“A substantial number of illegal crossings are still taking place, many with the assistance of federal and local authorities,” the report said.

On Thursday night, “around 30 illegals were ushered by officials through a gate in the border barrier and quietly whisked away in vans apparently owned by the El Paso County Sheriff,” the report added.

Context: Illegal crossings into Sunland Park, NM, are increasing as authorities on both sides of the border have ramped up enforcement in nearby El Paso / Juarez region The red circled building is in Mexico and the orange lined road is U.S. soil pic.twitter.com/XboQRLGrlK — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 7, 2024

