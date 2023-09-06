Report: Cities devastated by 2020 riots are now paying millions to Antifa and BLM protesters

by WorldTribune Staff, September 6, 2023

American cities which suffered billions in damages during the Antifa/BLM riots in the summer of 2020 are now paying out millions to settle lawsuits filed by the very people who participated in the riots, a report said.

“In September of 2020, it was revealed that over $2 billion in property damage claims arising from the riots were made over that summer, marking the costliest riots in U.S. history,” the Post Millennial reported on Sept. 6.

The total amount of damages was likely much higher, according to the Foundation for Economic Education, which said the $2 billion figure looked only at insured businesses, and 75 percent of businesses are under-insured. Around 40 percent of small businesses have no insurance.

“Property was damaged, officers attacked, and at least 30 people lost their lives. In the years since, these same cities have paid out millions of dollars to the same people that participated in this unrest,” the Post Millennial noted.

Included in the payouts to Antifa/BLM rioters:

• Late last month, a California jury awarded $3.75 million to a man who was hit by non-lethal hard foam bullets fired by Los Angeles police on the night of May 29, 2020 as riots overtook downtown after George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis. Another man was awarded $375,000 for the same reason in March. That same man was awarded an additional $860,000 by the Los Angeles City Council.

• The Denver City Council approved a settlement of $4.7 million to over 300 people who attended Black Lives Matter riots in the summer of 2020 and were arrested by Denver police. The settlement will go to the activists who said that their First Amendment rights were violated by Denver officers, according to CBS News.

• New York City, officials have agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought forth by around 1,300 people that were arrested by police in the city during the riots. Another class action was settled by the city earlier this year, with an agreement to pay around $45,500 each for at least 200 protestors for “kettling” a group of activists. The city also faces more than 600 individual cases, with roughly half resulting in settlements and resolutions, costing the city around $12 million as of July.

• Philadelphia announced in March that it had reached a $9.25 million settlement with 343 activists who had been arrested during rioting in the city in 2020.

• In Portland, city officials reached a $250,000 settlement in 2022 over the police’s use of tear gas and other crowd control devices to gain control of the city that saw more than 100 consecutive nights of rioting in the summer of 2020. The city also agreed to pay $100,000 to a man who claimed to be wrongfully arrested after refusing to give up his protest sign.

• In Minneapolis, the city that sparked the summer of violence, the city council approved a $27 million settlement for the family of George Floyd. The city reached a $600,000 settlement in 2022 with 12 activists who were injured during the riots.

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish