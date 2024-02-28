Report: Andrea Mitchell played key role in Biden influence network

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2024

A cardinal rule of the news business once stipulated: “Journalists must maintain independence from those they cover.” The wife of former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan may have felt no need to abide by such guidelines during her rapid rise to media prominence.

Longtime “journalist” Andrea Mitchell “belongs to the second layer of the influence peddling orbit in America’s capital, massaging stories and cementing narratives at MSNBC and other outlets,” the Marco Polo research group noted in a Feb. 25 post on X.

Mitchell’s tightness with the Biden clan was highlighted in the post, below, which included a photo of Mitchell attending the University of Pennsylvania graduation of Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden.

Meanwhile, in other Biden clan news, Joe’s son Hunter says the “fight for democracy” he somehow claims to be a part of is more important than prosecuting any wrongdoing he may have committed.

In an interview with Axios published Monday, Hunter Biden said that him staying clean is vital because “I have something much bigger than even myself at stake.”

“We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy. You have to believe that you’re worth the work, or you’ll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here,” he said. “Maybe it’s the ultimate test for a recovering addict — I don’t know. I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face. They are my heroes, my inspiration.”

In December, Hunter Biden told reporters after dodging a subpoena to appear before the House Oversight Committee: “In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances. But to suggest that is grounds for [an] impeachment inquiry is beyond absurd.”

He also insisted that his father had never been “financially involved” in his foreign business dealings, which involved associates from Ukraine, China, Russia, Mexico, and Kazakhstan who later paid six- and seven-figure sums to himself and first brother James Biden.

The House impeachment inquiry has produced bank records and testimony confirming that Hunter and James Biden introduced then-Vice President Joe Biden to several foreign associates before striking the lucrative deals

It is logical—once you accept the premise that @mitchellreports is a spawn of Satan & is not guided in any way whatsoever by the actual pursuit of truth—that Andrea says this: She is implicated by the Biden Laptop and is IN THE BIDEN LAPTOP, as was her husband. Greenspan was… https://t.co/M73EFurWSD pic.twitter.com/HFYtyuejYJ — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) February 26, 2024

