Report: AG Barr shut down investigation into truckload of 2020 ballots moved from NY to Pennsylvania

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2022

Then-Attorney General William Barr shut down the investigation into thousands of 2020 election ballots that were transported by a trucker from New York to Pennsylvania, a report said.

Barr ordered the U.S. Attorney in Eastern Pennsylvania to stop investigating reports of approximately 288,000 ballots entering Pennsylvania on a semi-trailer from New York, The Gateway Pundit reported.

All 2020 election issues in the state were blocked by Barr and he ordered investigators to turn any issues over to the Democrat Pennsylvania attorney general, the report said, adding that Barr had also blocked investigators from granting the truck driver, Jesse Morgan, whistleblower status.

William McSwain, who was U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania at the time, said that Barr “instructed me not to make any public statements or put out any press releases regarding possible election irregularities. I disagreed with that decision, but those were my orders.”

Anthony Shaffer, a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and intelligence officer, said in a March 31 interview with the Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft, that his team of investigators had fully vetted Morgan and decided to move forward with the story of the ballots being transported from New York to Pennsylvania.

Shaffer “said he contacted his friends in law enforcement to get them on board with further investigating the matter. When Barr heard the news he called Tony, screamed at him, and told Tony to stop his investigation. Barr claimed it interfered with an FBI investigation. Tony was shortly thereafter removed from the investigation,” the Gateway Pundit noted.

In the interview with Hoft, Shaffer notes that he had contacted his mentor and former Attorney General under President Reagan, Ed Meese about the trucker’s story. Meese then contacted Barr. Within 10 minutes, Shaffer said, he received a call from Barr.

“All the sudden I get a call from a 202 number. ‘Hey Tony this is Bill Barr, what’s going on?’ And I go through and explain what we just talked about. And he says, ‘You need to stop. You are interfering with my investigation,’ ” Shaffer told Hoft.

Barr then asked Shaffer where the trucker, Morgan, was. “And I told him we had him in a safe house,” Shaffer said.

Barr responded: “You will stop now, you will turn him over to us immediately. You are now interfering in an FBI investigation.”

Shaffer continued: “I said and I explained to him that with all due respect the FBI is not the organization to be investigating this based on all the problems. ‘No they’re the ones that are working this, you have no authority to continue doing anything that you are doing!’ Barr said. And basically for the next 20 minutes he yelled at me on the phone.”

“… So the next thing you know I’m gone off the investigation, Morgan is turned over and he goes away, never to be heard from again,” Shaffer added.

“So this tells me right there, the fix is in,” Shaffer told Gateway Pundit. “If you can’t have the Attorney General, the Attorney General himself examine in detail what we developed as a team, rationally, not emotionally, and then make emotional demands that were not even supported by law, that tells you what Bill Barr was doing… I will go on the record now and say Bill Barr did not do his job.”

(See Shaffer’s entire interview with the Gateway Pundit here.)

