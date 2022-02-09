Report: 91 child sex charges filed against illegals in NC — in January alone

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2022

There were 91 child sexual assault charges filed against illegal immigrants in North Carolina during the month of January, a report said.

The United States Illegal Alien Crime Report listed the January charges:

-Name: Ricardo Marcelo Villarreal-Roble

Age: 46

Date of Arrest: 01/01/2022

Location: Wake County

Charge(s): Statutory Sex Offense with a Child

-Name: Manuel Alejan Vitela-Romero

Age: 35

Date of Arrest: 01/06/2022

Location: Johnston County

Charge(s): Four Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Statutory Sex Offense with a Child

-Name: Richard Rivera Salinas

Age: 47

Date of Arrest: 01/06/2022

Location: Cumberland County

Charge(s): Two Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Felony Child Abuse-Sexual Act

-Name: Guillermo Cristobal Marroquin-Hernan

Age: 25

Date of Arrest: 01/06/2022

Location: Wake County

Charge(s): Statutory Sex Offense with a Child

-Name: Francisco Hernandez Delgado

Age: 44

Date of Arrest: 01/14/2022

Location: Moore County

Charge(s): Two Counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child, Indecent Liberties with a Child

-Name: Arutoro Torres-Pineda

Age: 24

Date of Arrest: 01/16/2022

Location: Sampson County

Charge(s): Twelve Counts of Crimes Against Nature, Eight Counts of Second-Degree Sex Offense with a Child, Eight Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Six Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Three Counts of First-Degree Sex Offense with a Child

-Name: Andres Fernando Mijangos

Age: 30

Date of Arrest: 01/19/2022

Location: Catawba County

Charge(s): Two Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Statutory Sex Offense with a Child

-Name: Manuel Martinez-Chavez

Age: 30

Date of Arrest: 01/20/2022

Location: Mecklenburg County

Charge(s): Three Counts of Sex Offense with a Child, Indecent Liberties with a Child, Felony Disseminating Obscenity to a Minor, Sexual Assault

-Name: Uriel Andrade Cruz

Age: 35

Date of Arrest: 01/21/2022

Location: Rowan County

Charge(s): Four Counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, Sexual Battery, Indecent Liberties with a Child

-Name: Jonathan Perez Techaira

Age: 34

Date of Arrest: 01/21/2022

Location: Wake County

Charge(s): Four Counts of Incest with a Child, Four Counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, Four Counts of Felony Child Abuse-Sexual Act, Two Counts of Crimes Against Nature

-Name: Ricardo Marcelo Villareal-Robles

Age: 47

Date of Arrest: 01/24/2022

Location: Wake County

Charge(s): Two Counts of Sex Offense with a Child

-Name: Francisco Agustin Ailon

Age: 49

Date of Arrest: 01/26/2022

Location: Burke County

Charge(s): Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult

-Name: Andres Chigo-Marcial

Age: 26

Date of Arrest: 01/28/2022

Location: Wake County

Charge(s): Three Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

-Name: Jose Angel Hernandez

Age: 57

Date of Arrest: 01/28/2022

Location: Forsyth County

Charge(s): Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, Indecent Liberties with a Child

In 2015, Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, signed into law the Protect North Carolina Workers Act, which among other things, banned cities and counties in the Tarheel State from enacting so-called “sanctuary policies” to shield illegals apprehended for crimes in the state from deportation. Current Gov. Roy Cooper has refused to enforce the law, critics say.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) reported a 210 percent increase in child sexual assault cases in 2021.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, Mecklenburg County is one of six counties in the state that is an official sanctuary zone that hosts illegal immigrants. The others are Buncombe County, Durham County, Forsyth County, Orange County and Wake County.

