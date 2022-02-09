Report: 91 child sex charges filed against illegals in NC — in January alone

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2022
There were 91 child sexual assault charges filed against illegal immigrants in North Carolina during the month of January, a report said.
The United States Illegal Alien Crime Report listed the January charges:
-Name: Ricardo Marcelo Villarreal-Roble
Age: 46
Date of Arrest: 01/01/2022
Location: Wake County
Charge(s): Statutory Sex Offense with a Child
-Name: Manuel Alejan Vitela-Romero
Age: 35
Date of Arrest: 01/06/2022
Location: Johnston County
Charge(s): Four Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Statutory Sex Offense with a Child
-Name: Richard Rivera Salinas
Age: 47
Date of Arrest: 01/06/2022
Location: Cumberland County
Charge(s): Two Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Felony Child Abuse-Sexual Act
-Name: Guillermo Cristobal Marroquin-Hernan
Age: 25
Date of Arrest: 01/06/2022
Location: Wake County
Charge(s): Statutory Sex Offense with a Child
-Name: Francisco Hernandez Delgado
Age: 44
Date of Arrest: 01/14/2022
Location: Moore County
Charge(s): Two Counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child, Indecent Liberties with a Child
-Name: Arutoro Torres-Pineda
Age: 24
Date of Arrest: 01/16/2022
Location: Sampson County
Charge(s): Twelve Counts of Crimes Against Nature, Eight Counts of Second-Degree Sex Offense with a Child, Eight Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Six Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Three Counts of First-Degree Sex Offense with a Child
-Name: Andres Fernando Mijangos
Age: 30
Date of Arrest: 01/19/2022
Location: Catawba County
Charge(s): Two Counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, Statutory Sex Offense with a Child
-Name: Manuel Martinez-Chavez
Age: 30
Date of Arrest: 01/20/2022
Location: Mecklenburg County
Charge(s): Three Counts of Sex Offense with a Child, Indecent Liberties with a Child, Felony Disseminating Obscenity to a Minor, Sexual Assault
-Name: Uriel Andrade Cruz
Age: 35
Date of Arrest: 01/21/2022
Location: Rowan County
Charge(s): Four Counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, Sexual Battery, Indecent Liberties with a Child
-Name: Jonathan Perez Techaira
Age: 34
Date of Arrest: 01/21/2022
Location: Wake County
Charge(s): Four Counts of Incest with a Child, Four Counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, Four Counts of Felony Child Abuse-Sexual Act, Two Counts of Crimes Against Nature
-Name: Ricardo Marcelo Villareal-Robles
Age: 47
Date of Arrest: 01/24/2022
Location: Wake County
Charge(s): Two Counts of Sex Offense with a Child
-Name: Francisco Agustin Ailon
Age: 49
Date of Arrest: 01/26/2022
Location: Burke County
Charge(s): Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult
-Name: Andres Chigo-Marcial
Age: 26
Date of Arrest: 01/28/2022
Location: Wake County
Charge(s): Three Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
-Name: Jose Angel Hernandez
Age: 57
Date of Arrest: 01/28/2022
Location: Forsyth County
Charge(s): Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult, Indecent Liberties with a Child
In 2015, Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, signed into law the Protect North Carolina Workers Act, which among other things, banned cities and counties in the Tarheel State from enacting so-called “sanctuary policies” to shield illegals apprehended for crimes in the state from deportation. Current Gov. Roy Cooper has refused to enforce the law, critics say.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) reported a 210 percent increase in child sexual assault cases in 2021.
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, Mecklenburg County is one of six counties in the state that is an official sanctuary zone that hosts illegal immigrants. The others are Buncombe County, Durham County, Forsyth County, Orange County and Wake County.
