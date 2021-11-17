Report: 8 Michigan schools closed after several staff had adverse reactions to Covid booster

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2021

School officials in Saginaw Township, Michigan were forced to shut down all district schools on Nov. 8 after a “large number” of school employees had adverse reactions to the Covid-19 booster shot, a report said.

The Saginaw Township Community Schools District announced that five elementary schools, one middle school, and two high schools would all have to shut down for a day, National File reported.

All child care and after school programs were also closed for the day.

The district said in a statement that the situation was compounded by a lack of substitute teachers throughout the entire state of Michigan.

The neighboring Swan Valley school district had to shut down the previous week, the report noted.

According to CDC data, from Aug. 12 to Sept. 19, out of 12,591 people who took a third Covid booster shot using mRNA vaccines, 79.4 percent of people registered local reactions to the vaccine, which includes pain at the injection site, while 74.1 percent registered systemic reactions to the vaccine, including fatigue, headaches, fever, chills, and nausea.

Last month, the FDA admitted that more serious adverse events from the Pfizer Covid vaccines “may become more apparent” as the vaccine gains wider use, with the FDA also having approved the vaccine knowing that children were affected by these severe reactions.

