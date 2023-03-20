Rep. Greene: J6 pretrial detainees being moved out of ‘American Gulag’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2023

Jan. 6 pretrial detainees in the Washington, D.C., jail are being transferred out of the facility in an apparent effort to sidestep congressional oversight of their treatment and the reportedly horrendous conditions they are forced to endure, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Sunday.

Greene told reporters at the House Republican retreat in Orlando that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has not responded to a letter that she and House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer sent requesting a tour for a congressional delegation of the D.C. Department of Correctional facilities where J6 detainees are locked up.

“She hasn’t gotten back to me yet, but you know what? I have heard from families that have family members in the D.C. jail. They’re being moved out,” Greene said.

“Pretrial January 6 defendants that have been there for a really long time are being moved to other jails, and I think it’s because they know we’re going to come in there and look at what’s going on.”

In their letter sent to Bowser, Comer, Kentucky Republican, and Greene listed numerous allegations of abuse against Jan. 6 detainees what has come to be known as the “American Gulag.” They requested the mayor arrange for House lawmakers to visit and review the facilities.

“Eyewitness accounts of conditions at the D.C. Jail Facilities — particularly regarding the treatment of January 6 detainees — paint a picture of despair, hopelessness, and a severe abuse of justice. No prisoner in the United States should be treated in this fashion,” the letter stated.

Greene said the visit to the D.C. jail would focus on the conditions of those detained over Jan. 6, including what she said were “reports of abuse.”

“They’re pretrial and they haven’t even been convicted and they’re not allowed to see their families, many times are not allowed to see their attorneys — the food has been a major complaint,” Greene said.

Greene visited some J6 defendants in the “American Gulag” last year and said she saw they were “suffering greatly.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead House lawmakers in visit with Jan. 6 prisoners | Just The News https://t.co/eQw4L7QoWk — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) March 8, 2023

