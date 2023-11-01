Rep. Comer shows the receipts: Joe Biden ‘received $40,000 in laundered China money’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2023

Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money from the account of his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in the form of a personal check, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer revealed on Nov. 1.

“In taking funds sourced to a CCP-linked company that wanted to advance China’s interests, Joe Biden exposed himself to future blackmail and put America’s interests behind his own desire for money,” Comer said.

Comer, Kentucky Republican, released a video (see below) and bank records memorandum detailing the money trail.

“It all began with a shakedown in the summer of 2017,” Comer said, adding that is when Hunter Biden sent a message to his CEFC China Energy associate “demanding a $10 million capital payment.”

CEFC is linked to the communist government in Beijing.

On July 30, 2017, Hunter Biden sent a message to Raymond Zhao — a CEFC associate — demanding a $10 million dollar capital payment and claimed his father was sitting in the room.

“CEFC is a Chinese energy company linked to the CCP. The Bidens began working with CEFC when Joe Biden was vice president,” Comer said.

On Aug. 8, 2017, Northern International Capital, a Chinese company affiliated with CEFC, sent $5 million to Hudson West III, a joint venture established by Hunter Biden and CEFC associate Gongwen Dong. That same day, Hudson West III sent $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., an entity owned and controlled by Hunter Biden.

On Aug. 14, 2017, Hunter Biden wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by James Biden and Sara Biden.

On Aug. 28, 2017, Sara Biden withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group. Later the same day, she deposited it into her and James Biden’s personal checking account.

On Sept. 3, 2017, Sara Biden cut a check to Joe Biden for $40,000 for a “loan repayment.”

The alleged 2017 transfer from first James Biden to Joe Biden involves the same business deal in which Joe Biden was called the “big guy” and penciled in for a 10% cut — and would be the first proven instance of Joe Biden “getting a piece of his family’s foreign income,” the New York Post noted.

“Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make money in China?” Comer said in a video posted to X. “Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check.”

