Rep. Biggs: By ending Title 42, Biden could be letting in 30,000 migrants every day

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2022

Joe Biden will be letting up to 30,000 border crossers and illegals into the United States every day if he follows through with his team’s plan to end Title 42 next month, Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs said.

The CDC has announced that Biden will end Title 42 on May 23. The measure has allowed federal immigration officials to quickly return nearly two million illegal aliens to their native countries over the last two years.

“Right now, the [Department of Homeland Security] number is about 8,000 people a day, illegally entering our country,” Biggs told SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday. “DHS’s number, they say it’s going to be 18,000 a day … I personally think it’s going to be 20,000 to 30,000 a day.”

“Cartels are already advertising to put together caravans to come across … our communities are going to be overrun … last year, 800,000 people illegally snuck into the country, they were not apprehended, they were the got-aways, we don’t know who they are, where they are from, what their intentions are,” Biggs said.

Team Biden’s immigration overlords have admitted that they expect up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens to arrive at the U.S. southern border every month.

“I think the rationale here is, they’re trying to get this open and bring in as many people as they can before they lose the majority … [in] the House and Senate,” Biggs said. “I think this is a political ploy, it’s meant to happen. They campaigned on an open border.”

“If you think it’s bad now, the tsunami that’s coming is going to be overwhelming,” Biggs added.

Biggs also slammed Team Biden’s Catch and Release network, where the administration works with taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to bus and fly border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

“I get stuff from my friends that are in the Border Patrol. I got one … I think two months ago, and he said ‘Just put 76 kids on a plane out of Arizona going to a facility’ and he said that 75 of them tested for COVID-19,” Biggs said. “They just put them on the plane anyway, they’re unaccompanied minors.”

“That’s what’s happening. They don’t test on the border unless there are actual signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” he said. “They don’t even test them.”

