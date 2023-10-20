Released records point to Barack Obama’s presence at interview of eyewitness to family chef’s drowning

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2023

A government watchdog group announced on Friday it received records from the Massachusetts State Police that indicate the presence of Barack Obama for a witness interview in the death investigation of the Obamas’ personal chef Tafari Campbell.

The records, which are heavily redacted, indicate Barack Obama and a direct witness to Campbell’s drowning arrived at the emergency response scene via motorcade. The next morning, the eyewitness was interviewed in the Obama residence, again with Barack Obama present.

The records also detail the existence of a Secret Service video of Campbell and his paddleboarding companion entering the water, and the Secret Service emergency response in the immediate aftermath of the drowning. The State Police records show they concluded “no foul play” in Campbell’s “accidental” death.

The documents were produced to Judicial Watch in response to a July 25 Massachusetts Public Records Law request for all records relating to the death of Campbell.

“It is concerning that Judicial Watch had to push for several months to find out that Barack Obama was personally involved in the death investigation of his personal chef Tafari Campbell,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The documents show Campbell’s family told police that he had taken swimming lessons in 2019 but described his ability as “not a great swimmer.” The drowning occurred in Edgartown Great Pond, which Massachusetts Environmental Police estimated “to be approximately seven to eight feet deep.”

The records also show a female eyewitness, an Obama employee whose name is redacted, told state police that she saw Campbell “fall off his paddleboard, began splashing and became extremely panicked, yelling for help and subsequently went underwater very quickly.” By the time she reached his paddleboard, the witness said Campbell had “disappeared into the extremely murky” water.

The records include a July 24, 2023, homicide/death report written by Mass. State Trooper Dustin Shaw that lists the details of the investigation into Campbell’s death. In the narrative portion Shaw writes:

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at approximately 7:58 PM, [he] … was notified by the Dukes County Regional Emergency Communications Center of a possible drowning incident that originated from a 911 call at [redacted] in the Town of Edgartown, on Martha’s Vineyard, at 7:46 PM. The 911 caller was identified as [redacted], who identified himself as a United States Secret Service Special Agent. I am aware that [redacted] in Edgartown is a residence owned by [redacted]. I was informed that two (2) people on paddleboards had entered the water at Edgartown Great Pond, from the shore of [redacted], and one person was unaccounted for after being witnessed in distress going under the water and never resurfacing.

***

I located EFD [Edgartown Fire Dept.] Chief Schaeffer, and he informed me that two (2) paddleboarders launched two (2) separate paddleboards from the shoreline at [redacted] in Edgartown. Tafari CAMPBELL (DOB [redacted]) was identified as the missing paddleboarder and [redacted] (DOB [redacted]) was identified as the surviving paddleboarder. I was informed that CAMPBELL is the personal Chef of [redacted] and his family, and [redacted] is a staff member of [redacted], thus the reason they were both at the [redacted] residence prior to the incident.

***

EFD [Edgartown Fire Dept.] Chief Schaeffer went on to explain that CAMPBELL and [redacted] were paddleboarding together when [redacted] observed CAMPBELL on the board, in the standing position and suddenly lose his balance and enter the water, and struggle to stay above water. Chief Schaeffer informed me that [redacted] observed CAMPBELL go under the water, and never resurface. [Redacted] reportedly subsequently paddled back to shore to [redacted] and alerted a member of the U.S. Secret Service at a nearby security post. I was informed that USSS Special Agent [redacted] called 911 and reported the incident to the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department Regional Communications Center. Simultaneously, U.S. Secret Service Rescue Swimmers immediately deployed from the shore at [redacted] and began searching the immediate area and underwater for CAMPBELL, subsequently not locating him.

***

Campbell was … reported to be wearing a black tee-shirt, black shorts, and a black baseball cap at the time he entered the water…. I was informed that both CAMPBELL and [redacted] paddleboards had been recovered in separate locations along the shorelines on Turkeyland Cove, approximately several hundred yards from one another.

***

At approximately 8:40PM [redacted]’s motorcade arrived at the ICP [incident command post] and I was introduced to [redacted]. I … along with EFD [Edgartown Fire Dept.] Chief Schaeffer briefed [redacted] on the situation thus far, as well as the search and rescue efforts currently underway. A short time later, [redacted] arrived at the ICP and I was introduced to her. I observed that [redacted] was visibly emotional and was shaking from being cold and wet…. In a preliminary conversation I had with [redacted] and [redacted] [she] informed me that when she initially observed CAMPBELL fall off his paddleboard, began splashing and became extremely panicked, yelling for help and subsequently went underwater very quickly. [Redacted] stated that she immediately discarded her paddleboard and swam over to CAMPBELL as fast as she could in [an] attempt to rescue him. [Redacted] explained that by the time she reached CAMPBELL’S paddleboard, she was “too late,” and he had disappeared into the murky, very low visibility water. [Redacted] stated that she then utilized CAMPBELL’S paddleboard and returned to the shore at [redacted] to alert the Secret Service and activate emergency help, as neither she nor CAMPBELL had cellular phones with them at the time of the incident. [Redacted] stated that she left CAMPBELL’S paddleboard on the shore and ran to the nearest U.S. Secret Service security post and reported the incident to the first USSS Special Agent she saw (Special Agent [redacted]).

***

At approximately 7:55 AM, we arrived at [redacted] accompanied by SAIC [special agent in charge] Murray and SAIC Murphy. Upon arrival at the residence, we were introduced to [reacted] invited us into his residence, and we were directed into the office of [redacted], which was to be utilized to conduct the interview.

***

***

***

At approximately 8:32 AM [redacted] agreed to again board a fire boat to assist with the recovery effort in [an] attempt to provide a more precise location as to where she last saw CAMPBELL in the water, now that it was daylight.

***

***

Upon our arrival back at the ICP [incident command post], we were informed that the Massachusetts Environmental Police (MEP) had arrived on scene and deployed Side Scan Sonar equipment to the area [redacted] identified and were searching that area, which was approximately 100-200 yards from the shore at [redacted]

***

At approximately 9:45 AM, I was informed that an area of interest had been identified by the MEP Side Scan Sonar, directly in the vicinity of where [redacted] identified last observing CAMPBELL.

At approximately 9:58 AM, we arrived on location as outlined by MEP [Massachusetts Environmental Police]. MSP [Mass. State Police] dive team members deployed into the water.

At approximately 10:00 AM, within minutes of entering the water, MSP divers recovered the body of a black male, fully submerged in the water … Divers estimated the water depth to be approximately seven to eight feet deep. I observed the body of a black make removed from the water and placed onto the deck of the boat…. I observed the male to be wearing a black t-shirt, black workout style shorts, and an Apple Watch on his left wrist, and a wedding band style ring on his left ring finger.

***

I met with CAMPBELL’S [redacted] and other family members and representatives on the CG [Coast Guard] dock in Menemsha. [Redacted] explained that CAMPBELL had taken swimming lessons in 2019 that consisted of one lesson a week for six weeks and described his swimming ability as “not a great swimmer.”

***

On Friday, August 18, 2023, I (Tpr. Dustin Shaw) was notified that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) determined that Tafari J. CAMPBELL’S cause of death was a result of a drowning (submersion in a body of water), and the manner of death is accidental, as determined by OCME Dr. Anand Shah.

***

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at approximately 4:45 PM, I traveled to [redacted] in Edgartown and met with U.S. Secret Service SAIC Ben Murray for the purposes of viewing Secret Service surveillance footage of [redacted], Edgartown, from Sunday, July 23, 2023. My attention was drawn to a specific section of surveillance camera footage, beginning at approximately 6:54 PM on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

***

The following is a summary of my observations of the video footage provided to me from this specific vantage point and is not intended to be an exact depiction of the overall entirety of the surveillance footage from [redacted] On Sunday, July 23, 2023, at approximately:

6:54 PM; two (2) individuals identified as CAMPBELL and [redacted] are observed walking on the boardwalk from the area of the residence, toward the shoreline of Edgartown Great Pond. Both CAMPBELL’S and [redacted] appearance and clothing are consistent with prior descriptions. Once near the shoreline, it appears that CAMPBELL and [redacted] obtain paddleboards and paddles from a small alcove near the shoreline, and subsequently enter the water.

7:40 PM; Secret Service Agent [redacted] (Resue Swimmer) is observed running from his assigned post towards the shoreline of Edgartown Great Pond, utilizing his handheld radio.

7:42 PM; Agent [redacted] observed running from the shoreline of Edgartown Great Pond, towards the area of the Command Post.

7:43 PM; Agent [redacted] observed running back to shoreline of Edgartown Great Pond.

7:50 PM; USSS boat launches

7:57 PM; USSS vehicle/first responder vehicle arrives to the area of the shoreline of Edgartown Great Pond.

7:58 PM; First Edgartown Police vehicle arrives to the area of the shoreline.

7:59 PM; Second Edgartown Police vehicle arrives to the area of the shoreline.

A request has been made to obtain a copy of the above-described video and is pending its release as of the time of this report.

***