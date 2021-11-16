Red tsunami: GOP could gain up to 70 seats in 2022, Gingrich predicts

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2021

Newt Gingrich knows a thing or two about riding the Red wave. He rode such a wave to the House speakership in 1994.

In the 2022 midterms, Gingrich predicts that not only will Republicans win back the House, but will gain as many as 70 seats.

“That would top the 63-seat gain by Republicans in 2010, the height of the Tea Party movement,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted on Nov. 16.

Gingrich noted: “I believe an immediate, consistent, and effective Republican application of the lessons of 2021 could lead to a 40- to 70-seat gain in the House; at least a four-seat gain in the Senate; and gains in governorships, state legislatures, and local offices including school boards next year.”

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey of likely voters favors Republicans over Democrats by 13 points, 51 percent to 38 percent (38 percent also happens to be Joe Biden’s most recent approval rating).

The survey found a huge 20-point gap among independents who would choose a generic Republican over a generic Democrat by a margin of 48 percent to 26 percent.

The gap is apparently historic and even stronger because the latest survey offered the alternatives of “some other candidate” and “not sure,” Rasmussen Reports said.

Republican strategists believe that more older Democrat members of Congress will opt to retire rather than face a tough election and loss.

On Tuesday, California Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier, a friend of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, announced she is retiring.

On Monday, eight-term Vermont Democrat Sen. Patrick Leahy announced that he, too, will leave in 2022.

“Think we are going to see a wave between now and before Christmas,” said a GOP campaign official.

Bedard noted: “The new data and retirements are driven in part by poor polling for Biden, congressional Democrats, and their spend-and-tax plans that are landing as inflation and supply chain concerns are surging.”

