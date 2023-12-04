Recurring payments to Biden began soon after bank warned Hunter’s account got millions from China

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2023

Joe Biden received a recurring payment from his son Hunter’s account which had been linked to the communist government in China, according to the House Oversight Committee.

A bank order released on Monday by the committee shows that Owasco PC in late 2018 set up a “monthly” transfer of $1,380 to then-former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. A voided check was included in the documentation.

The payments to Joe Biden began shortly after a bank money laundering officer warned that the same Hunter Biden account was receiving millions of dollars in Chinese government-linked funds without “any services rendered.”

Biden and his family “must be held accountable for this blatant corruption,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a video release.

“Today, the House Oversight Committee is releasing subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made direct monthly payments to Joe Biden. This wasn’t a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world,” Comer said.

Comer added: “At this moment, Hunter Biden is under an investigation by the Department of Justice for using Owasco PC for tax evasion and other serious crimes. And based on whistleblower testimony, we know the Justice Department made a concerted effort to prevent investigators from asking questions about Joe Biden. I wonder why?”

On June 26, 2018 — less than three months before Joe Biden began to receive the monthly transfers — an internal Bank Secrecy Act expert warned colleagues that the institution should reconsider its relationship with Hunter Biden as a result of Owasco PC seeming to receive Chinese funds without “any services rendered.”

CEFC transferred $5 million to another Biden family-linked entity, Hudson West III, in August 2017 after Hunter warned a China-based associate of his father’s wrath if a business deal was aborted. Much of the large transfer later went to Hunter’s Owasco PC.

The Oversight Committee previously released bank records which indicate that Joe Biden received payments of $40,000 and $200,000 from his brother James, who also was involved in the CEFC venture and other foreign-focused enterprises.

James Biden is slated to testify before Congress on Wednesday. Hunter Biden is scheduled for congressional testimony next week.

Comer alleged that the $40,000 transferred to Joe Biden’s bank account on Sept 3, 2017, was from “laundered” Chinese funds.

James Biden paid Joe Biden $200,000 on March 1, 2018 — the same day that James received a $200,000 transfer from troubled rural hospital company Americore after pledging to use his political connections to secure a Middle Eastern investor, according to bankruptcy filings.

The White House claims there’s evidence that both transfers were loan repayments, but Republicans argue they have not seen loan agreement documents and note that the funds distributed to James came from a law firm, rather than Joe Biden himself, further clouding the picture.

