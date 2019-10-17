Record 32 million Hispanics could vote in 2020; 12 million illegals? Make that 22 million

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2019

With over 30 million eligible voters, Hispanics are expected in 2020 to make up the largest minority voting bloc.

Hillary Clinton took 66 percent of the Latino vote in 2016. Hispanics could have 20 percent more voters for 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The 2020 election will mark the first time that Hispanics will be the largest racial and ethnic minority group in the electorate, accounting for just over 13 percent of eligible voters,” said the Pew Research Center’s FactTank.

Hispanics make up 18 percent of the U.S. population, up from 5 percent in 1970, said Pew.

Meanwhile, Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said on Oct. 16 that there are potentially 22 million illegal immigrants inside the United States, nearly twice the estimate regularly cited, the Washington Examiner reported.

Cuccinelli cited a recent study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology which.put the number at 22.1 million. The number typically cited is 11 million to 13 million illegal immigrants in the U.S.

The Examiner report noted that Cuccinelli had raised the 22 million number “while discussing the potential fate of some 800,000 student-age illegal immigrants Democrats in Congress want to grant amnesty to. They are referred to as DACA, for the Obama-era program and put off deportation under ‘deferred action for childhood arrivals.’ ”

Should Congress and the White House fail to cut a deal on DACA, Cuccinelli said that they would join the pool of illegal immigrants in the country that could be deported.

“They are here illegally,” he said.

He said a deal could be made to let some or all stay, but if not, “They are in the same pool, if MIT is correct, with the 22 million people who are here illegally.”

While there are more Hispanics eligible to vote in 2020, what about illegals voting?

Madison Gesiotto wrote in an op-ed for The Hill following the 2018 midterms: “The question for many Americans remains, ‘Can illegal aliens actually vote in our elections?’

“The simple answer is yes … they do. According to federal law, noncitizens are expressly prohibited from voting in federal elections in the United States. In fact, voting as an illegal alien in federal elections is a crime punishable by law.”

Gesiotto noted that “Information on the exact number of illegal aliens who have voted in our country is debatable and arguably undeterminable, but some academic estimates have been high enough to ‘change meaningful election outcomes’ and tend to favor Democrats over Republicans.”

Currently, 12 states and the District of Columbia allow noncitizens to obtain driver’s licenses.

“Oftentimes, these illegal aliens are added to the voter rolls at the time they renew their driver’s licenses without any attempt made on behalf of the government to verify their United States citizenship. Thus, this loophole in the system is part of the problem,” Gesiotto wrote.

