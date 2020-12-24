Rebellion against GOP establishment picks up steam: ‘They all won because of him’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2020

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and Georgia Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene are among a group of Republican lawmakers calling on the party’s establishment to back President Donald Trump’s contesting of the election.

Gosar, Greene and several other Congress members who support Trump’s effort met at the White House on Dec. 22 to discuss the plan going forward.

Gosar tweeted: “Great meeting today with @realDonaldTrump and @MarkMeadows and @RudyGiuliani my homies @andybiggs4az @RepMoBrooks @mattgaetz and others. President is resolute. We will not accept disenfranchisement of 80 million who cast a vote for @POTUS. This sedition will be stopped.”

Greene said the GOP establishment needs to get behind Trump because “he supported them, and they all won because of him.”

“Listen, President Trump gave rallies in every single state. He supported every single Republican running for office. He did fundraisers for them, and I’m talking about Mitch McConnell too. He did fundraisers for all of them, he tweeted for them, he supported them,” Greene told Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard in an interview published on Dec. 22.

McConnell has urged GOP senators to embrace a Joe Biden presidency.

“Now it’s time for Republicans to look at the hard truth and step out of the shadows and get involved and get into this fight,” Greene said, adding, “If they can’t do what’s right, truthful, and honest, and stop a stolen election, then I don’t know why they want to be an elected member of Congress.”

Republican leaders should also take a look at polling which shows that 70 percent of those who backed Trump’s re-election feel the election is being stolen from him.

“He has fought for the American people. And that’s why the American people love him. And what Republicans in the House and Senate, and especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, don’t realize is that, over the past four years, the Republican voters are loyal to President Trump, not necessarily the Republican Party. And they know this election was stolen,” Greene said.

The Washington Post has called Republicans backing the ongoing fight against fraud “misfits,” and others have accused Trump and his supporters of mounting a coup.

“The media are the ones that have attempted a coup by lying to the American people about Russian collusion 24/7. And we could care less. You know, this country was founded by people who are willing to fight for freedom and stand up for what’s right. And that’s what we’re doing in Congress, and so, you know, they should take a lesson from us and fight like American patriots,” Greene said.

