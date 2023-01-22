Reading the tea leaves: Three Deep State dump-Biden scenarios

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, January 22, 2023

Poor helpless, hapless, mumbling, stumbling, bumbling brain-dead President Joe Biden. It’s all over for him. The puppet’s days are clearly numbered.

It’s so obvious what’s happening. Biden’s presidency is over. The deep state and D.C. swamp don’t need him anymore. He served his purpose. Now they want him out.

There are two reasons why all of this is happening now.

First, Democrats realize Biden is not only the worst candidate in the history of politics, but he is also deteriorating right in front of everyone’s eyes. Biden may have started out as a brain-dead puppet, wearing masks and hiding in his Delaware basement. But those were “the good old days.”

Now the secret is out of the basement. The cat is out of the bag. Everyone knows. Even most Democrats finally got the message: They don’t want Biden in 2024.

So, the same deep state that installed him needs to remove him, so they can get a head start on rigging the next election in 2024.

Enter Biden’s mishandled classified document scandal. Perfect timing. Biden has been set up by his own deep state. Suddenly documents just happen to be found in both his think tank office and his Delaware garage. Who found them? Why would corrupt Democrats (who are world-class experts at coverups — see the rigged 2020 election, the COVID-19 vaccine propaganda and the Jan. 6 hearings) decide to publicly report them? Why wouldn’t they ignore them, or cover up the scandal?

Why indeed. Because they want Biden out.

Think of all the crimes of Biden. Ukraine. China. Bribery. Extortion. Hunter’s laptop. The 2020 election. Open borders. All the deaths from Biden’s vaccine mandate. The humiliating retreat from Afghanistan. And after all of that, Biden will be forced out for classified documents in his garage?

Read the tea leaves. For Biden, the end is near. Soon he will be impeached, indicted or forced to resign in disgrace.

Who is behind all this? You might guess the ultimate deep state family: the Obamas. Former President Barack Obama has been running this presidency from behind the shadows from the start. Biden is Obama’s puppet. Obama put him in the White House. Now he’s sending Joe off to the assisted living house.

Why? My best guess is to make room for Michelle Obama as the Democrats’ presidential candidate for 2024. This is Obama’s grand plan. It will be the fourth and fifth terms of Obama. Obama himself got two terms. Then his puppet Biden got a term. Now he wants Michelle to give him two more terms.

With five terms, Obama will beat the all-time record held by the last Democrat dictator who tried to turn America into a socialist nation: FDR.

But never lose sight of the Clinton crime family’s ties to the deep state. This could be the Clintons throwing grandpa from the plane to make room for… Hillary Part Deux.

One of the aforementioned three will be installed as the new VP, and after Biden’s forced removal, ascend to the throne.

In the end, I think I’d put my money on door No. 3: the Pelosi crime family. They are tied to the deep state like John Gotti was tied to the Mafia. Maybe Aunt Nancy is throwing Biden under the bus to make room for her nephew, California Dictator Gavin Newsom (who openly lusts for the White House).

Those are the leading choices for whom the deep state criminals are throwing Grandpa Joe to the wolves. I’m betting by 2024 (and most probably, sooner) one of those three candidates will be running for president, while serving as the incumbent president of the United States.

How will they get to the top? Dumb-as-a-doorknob Vice President Kamala Harris will soon be forced to resign to a retirement of wealth, fancy San Francisco dinners and $100,000 speeches. One of the aforementioned three will be installed as the new VP, and after Biden’s forced removal, ascend to the throne.

Now to the second reason why the deep state is suddenly so intent on getting rid of Biden: because if they can indict, convict or force Biden from office on the charge of mishandling classified documents, it is a two-for-one. They get rid of albatross Biden AND they make it easier to indict and convict Trump for the same charges. Removing Biden gives them “cover” to show how “fair” and “honest” and “unbiased” they are.

Can’t you hear their argument? “Fair is fair. We got rid of both Biden and Trump for the same crime. We never played politics.”

And of course, in the end, getting rid of Trump is what everything is about for these obsessed, Trump-hating Democrats. They’d sell their own mother down the river for the chance to eliminate Trump. He is the only thing standing in the way of turning us all into serfs and slaves. So, Trump must go. This is how they get him out of the way: indict him, destroy his reputation and tie him up in court for the next two years.

Now you know what’s happening to confused, brain-dead Biden and why.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.