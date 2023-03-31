Reactions to Trump indictment: Stormy Daniels celebrates, Lindsey Graham heckled on Fox …

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2023 Freedom Is Not Free



March 30, 2023 was a day of outrage or ecstasy depending on whether one believes former President Donald Trump has the hand of God upon him or is Satan incarnate. National reactions to the announcement that Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for still unspecified charges ran the gamut.

“The corrupt ruling class would rather burn this country to the ground than allow the People to choose their leaders ever again. We are more determined than ever to save America,” posted Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Telegram. She then quoted Psalms 37-14-17:

“The wicked have drawn the sword And have bent their bow, To cast down the poor and needy, To slay those who are of upright conduct. Their sword shall enter their own heart, And their bows shall be broken…the arms of the wicked shall be broken, But the Lord upholds the righteous.”

Alternative media editor Jack Posobiec posted: “Trump’s mugshot will become the most-viewed photo in American history.”

He added: “Imagine thinking the man who walked into North Korea isn’t going to walk into a NY Courtroom and face them down eye-to-eye.

One known Democrat came to Trump’s defense. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich who was “fired” by Trump on his reality TV show and later pardoned by then President Trump tweeted: “…. Weaponized prosecutors are destroying our country. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to stand up and defend our Constitution against 3rd World politics.”

Stormy Daniels took advantage of the occasion to sell swag and Fox News regular, Sen. Lindsey Graham encountered a studio audience who were no longer falling for his act.

President Trump FIRED me, FREED me, and now he’s getting F***ED like me. Weaponized prosecutors are destroying our country. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats to stand up and defend our Constitution against 3rd World politics. pic.twitter.com/1fXqDhbNZO — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) March 30, 2023

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond…also don’t want to spill my champagne 😜 #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

Wow you can hear when Hannity’s mic turns on, there is chaos going on in the audience from the people heckling Graham pic.twitter.com/WAUBHl7dAE — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023