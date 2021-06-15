Putin to NBC: Did U.S. order the assassination of Ashli Babbitt?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2021

What happens when the incurious U.S. media fails to answer a question on millions of American minds: Who killed Ashli Babbitt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and why?

Democrats naturally have no desire to distract from their “insurrection” narrative to press for answers on the shooting of an unarmed veteran by an as yet unidentified Capitol Police officer.

Most Republicans have lost their spine on this and other issues that might raise eyebrows in the nation’s capital, now dominated by the Left. Just to be sure, Team Biden’s Department of Justice has announced it will not prosecute the officer.

Related: Licensed to kill: DOJ’s shameful response to the killing of Ashli Babbitt sets chilling precedent, April 20, 2021

It was left to Russian President Valdimir Putin to pluck this low-hanging fruit.

In an NBC interview, Putin asked: “Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?”

Which goes to show: Unreported news can lead to disinformation campaigns by states who do not wish the USA well.

Breaking: A lawyer representing a Babbitt family member said in an appearance on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that he believes the officer who shot Babbitt is the same officer who left a loaded handgun in a Capitol building restroom.

Asked by Fox host Tucker Carlson, Terrell Roberts, attorney for family of Ashli Babbitt, said it is his belief that the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Babbitt on Jan. 6 is the same person who left a loaded handgun in a public men’s restroom at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/pzw8oFdvRy — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 15, 2021

Much of the nation has been outraged by Babbitt’s death, but her death met with deafening media silence.

WorldTribune.com has regularly covered the questions concerning her death from the outset.

Related: Ashli Babbitt, U.S. Air Force veteran, died Jan. 6 in the Capitol: ‘Nothing will stop us’, January 7, 2021

Related: Licensed to kill? The life and times of U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, February 5, 2021

Related: Aaron Babbitt reflects on media treatment, medical handling of his late wife Ashli, April 30, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief