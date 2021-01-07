Ashli Babbitt, U.S. Air Force veteran, died Jan. 6 in the Capitol: ‘Nothing will stop us’

BREAKING . . .

The President Trump supporter killed in the Capitol building Wednesday is an Air Force vet from California who tweeted a day earlier how “nothing will stop us” and “the storm is here.”

Ashli Babbit, who had 14 years in the service and did four tours of duty, was married and lived near San Diego, her husband Aaron told KUSI-TV.

The day before she was fatally shot — apparently by Capitol Police, Babbit tweeted, “Nothing will stop us…. they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light.”

