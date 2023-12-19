Prominent Philly trans activist charged with raping two pre-teen boys

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 19, 2023

A prominent trans activist who worked alongside Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in crafting the city’s LGBTQ policies has been charged with raping two young children.

Kendall Stephens, 37, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was arrested on Monday for the rape of two boys under the age of 13.

A judge set bail for Stephens at $250,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.

A court docket shows Stephens was charged with rape, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, unlawful contact with minors, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors as an adult, indecent assault against a person less than 13 years of age, dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, and corruption of minors.

Stephens’ activism began in 2020 after being attacked in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Stephens claimed the attack was due to his trans identity. After the attack, Stephens began to advocate for LGBTQ+ individuals to be protected under Pennsylvania’s hate crime laws.

Stephens, who was supported by DA Krasner, was part of a March 2021 press conference given about the alleged “uptick in hate crimes against the transgender community” in Philadelphia. The press conference also launched Krasner’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board for victims and crime survivors.

“What’s sad is that I am a productive member of the community,” Stephens said at the press conference. “I am a student. I am a godmother. I am a neighbor, and for someone to just judge me and hate me for living in the fullness of my truth.”

After Tymesha Wearing, 36, was arrested and sentenced to 18 months for the attack, Krasner spoke out on behalf of Stephens.

“Nearly three years ago, Kendall Stephens endured a frightening crime that was intended to demean and silence her,” Krasner said. “Instead, Ms. Stephens continues to speak out loudly on behalf of other queer victims of violent crime — all while pursuing graduate studies. This criminal case is now closed, but Ms. Stephens will never stop fighting for the respect, support and protections that queer people deserve in order to live safely, freely and joyfully.”

Stephens had also campaigned for Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Governor Josh Shapiro campaigned with a guy who was just caught rapíng 2 boys under the age of 13. Care to comment on Kendall Stephens, @JoshShapiroPA? pic.twitter.com/a1JKHcmBZr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023

