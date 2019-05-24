Progressive Caucus demands new rules: If you’re pro-life, you can’t call yourself a Democrat

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2019

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) has called for the Democratic Campaign Committee to consider cutting off support for the five remaining pro-life Democrats in Congress.

According to Newsweek, CPC Co-Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal said there’s no room in the Democratic Party for pro-life politicians.

“I think we should allow for strong primary challenges, so that people can really put their Democratic chops on the line, if you will, and let the Democratic voters decide who they want,” Jayapal said. “You can’t say you’re a Democrat if you’re against immigrants, if you’re against abortion, if you’re against gay marriage and LGBTQ rights. I’m not sure what it means to be a Democrat if all of those things are true.”

The Daily Beast reported that the Justice Democrats — which first recruited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for office — agree with Jayapal:

“It’s hypocritical for the Democratic Party leadership to continue to protect [pro-life Dems] while claiming to fight against the attacks on reproductive rights in states like Georgia and Alabama,” Justice Democrats communications director Waleed Shahid said.

Jayapal went on to say: “I understand that the DCCC is funded by — we are a membership organization — it’s funded by our members. And I understand that the DCCC is often going to try to protect the incumbent. But I do think we have to look at all of these issues and think about what it means to be a Democrat.”

Red State’s Alex Parker reported that the five pro-life congressional Democrats — Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson, Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, and Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey — can maybe get some support from the non-profit Democrats for Life of America (DLA).

“But it may not help a ton,” Parker noted. “As per DLA’s Wikipedia page, their president is Janet Robert; their revenue is $51,038; and their number of employees? 1.”

Meanwhile, the progressive wing of the Democratic Party must be seething after Louisiana’s Democrat governor said he would sign a fetal heartbeat bill into law.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said: “My position hasn’t changed. In eight years in the Legislature, I was a pro-life legislator. When I ran for governor, I said that I was pro-life. And so that’s something that’s consistent.”

