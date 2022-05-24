Profile in Courage? Liz Cheney calls Trump’s challenge to 2020 election results ‘greatest threat’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2022

In accepting the 2022 Profile In Courage Award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, Wyoming RINO Liz Cheney stuck with the establishment script in saying that former President Donald Trump’s challenge of the 2020 presidential election results amounts to the “greatest threat to democracy” — ever.

Is not more courage required to counter that position than to parrot it? What about the January 6 prisoners still being held in the “American Gulag” in the nation’s capital?

Never mind. Cheney voted to impeach Trump. That alone qualifies her for a “Profile in Courage” award from those who count the votes.

In her address to the foundation, Cheney proclaimed: “Only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. Today, that role is ours as we face a threat we have never faced before — a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic.”

This is not hyperbole. This and the “all Republicans are racist, homophobe, transphobes” narrative is all Democrats and anti-Trumpers have left in their playbook, many conservative observers say.

Cheney went on to say: “At this moment, we must all summon the courage to stand against that. The question for every one of us is: In this time of testing, will we do our duty? Will we defend our Constitution? Will we stand for truth? Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics? Or will we look away from danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies, and enable the liar?”

Speaking of oaths, Cheney is not likely to take another one — at least as a Republican representative in Congress from Wyoming.

Harriet Hageman is challenging Cheney in the Aug. 16 Wyoming GOP primary. Hageman has been endorsed by Trump, who won 70 percent of the vote in Wyoming in 2020. Hageman has also been endorsed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Cheney may be holding out hope that enough Democrats will cross over to vote for her in the primary. Yes, Wyoming has “crossover voting,” which allows voters to switch parties on election day.

But, even if registered Democrats and other non-Republicans do change their registration to support Cheney in the primary, the math for her to win still is not there. In the 2018 primary, 85 percent of votes were cast by Republicans. Not good news for a RINO whose own state party censured her over her vote to impeach Trump.

