Princeton physicist: Climate change is ‘not a problem’; CO2, a good thing

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2021

A physicist and professor emeritus at Princeton University not only contends that climate change is “not a problem” but that extra CO2 is beneficial to humanity.

Dr. Will Happer said during a lecture in Amsterdam last month:

“The rationale for the crusade against CO2, it’s almost a religious thing people believe in. … What are the facts? Is climate change a problem? The answer is NO, it’s not a problem at all and co2 is not a problem at all.”

Happer, who was a climate advisor in the Trump administration and is founder of the U.S. think tank the CO2 Coalition, restated his contention that extra CO2 is no problem for the climate and for humanity. He even thinks that it is beneficial because of the positive effects on plant growth and agriculture.

