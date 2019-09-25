President Trump plays offense at the UN and on Twitter; Releases transcript

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2019

“The future does not belong to globalists — the future belongs to patriots,” U.S. President Donald Trump told the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 24.

Trump’s assertion is “so bold that it’s hard to imagine any previous president uttering anything like it to such an assemblage of the self-important,” Ralph Z. Hallow noted in an op-ed for The Washington Times.

“If you want freedom, take pride in your country,” Trump said. “If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation.”

While globalists, leftists, Democrats, and the corporate media were making light of Trump’s UN address, in Washington the focus was on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

But the president promptly released a transcript of the phone call he had with Ukraine’s president which has has been the subject of a Democrat-media frenzy. (See the transcript of the phone call here.)

Trump tweeted: “Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call – got them by surprise!”

In a campaign fundraising email, Trump said, “I’ve done nothing wrong, trust me, you saw the transcript.”

He also blasted Pelosi and the Democratic “witch hunt” aimed at removing him from office in time for the re-election campaign.

“Nancy Pelosi formally called for the first step towards my IMPEACHMENT! This is just another smear job and pathetic attempt by Democrats to rip the power from the people,” the president said in the campaign email to supporters.

The money raised by the email, he said, will be fund an “Impeachment Defense Task Force.”

In a separate statement, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale called the impeachment drive a “hoax,” and said “pure hatred” is driving Democrats.

“Because of their pure hatred for President Trump, desperate Democrats and the salivating media already had determined their mission: take out the President. The fact is that the president wants to fight the corruption in Washington, where the Bidens, the Clintons, and other career politicians have abused their power for personal gain for decades. The facts prove the President did nothing wrong. This is just another hoax from Democrats and the media, contributing to the landslide re-election of President Trump in 2020,” Parscale said.

Citing Steve Doocy and Fox and Friends, Trump tweeted: “The Democrats have been talking about Impeaching Donald Trump since before he was inaugurated.” @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends And for no reason other than the great success we are having with the Economy, the Military, Vets, Tax and Regulation Cuts, HealthCare, and so much more!”

Citing a Breitbart report, the president tweeted: “Democrats wrote to the Ukrainian government in May 2018 urging it to continue investigations into President Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign — collusion later found NOT TO EXIST.” breitbart.com/politics/2019/…

Citing Fox News host Bret Baier, Trump tweeted: “You don’t see a direct quid pro quo in this.” @BretBaier

At the UN, Trump said: “If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation.”

Hallow noted that “The Dems and libs sneered at Trump telling his UN audience this: ‘The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors, and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.’ ”

They sneered, Hallow wrote, “not because of what he said but because it was Donald Trump who said it. They’ve labeled him a demagogue. No self-respecting demagogue means what he says. So it’s OK to sneer at him and what he says. If you’re not following this sneer rationale, you’re probably not a Democrat and certainly not a perfect model of a modern liberal.”

Trump’s words at the UN, Hallow noted, actually “stirred the hearts of regular people everywhere. Well, at least of regular people who fear that authoritarianism is inevitable any time you create a culturally puréed amalgam of what were independent nations.”

The globalists, Hallow wrote, “want you and the rest of the 7.7 billion people in the world to live in a fanciful, one-world, kumbaya utopia. Conservatives and some classical liberals fear that globalist arcadia would, in reality, be a Big Brother, Newspeak, surveillance state.

“The more nations that globalists are able to entice into their common culture with its common dictatorship, the harder it will be for democracy seekers to overthrow the dictatorship.”

The Trump fundraising email:

Nancy Pelosi formally called for the first step towards my IMPEACHMENT! This is just another smear job and pathetic attempt by Democrats to rip the power from the people.

I’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG. TRUST ME, YOU SAW THE TRANSCRIPT.

It’s time to set something straight once and for all. The Democrats’ constant personal attacks, vicious lies, and now these baseless impeachment attacks, have never had anything to do with me…

Their goal has always been to silence YOU, they want to steal YOUR voice and YOUR vote.

This is only the beginning of yet ANOTHER nasty Witch Hunt against me, and we need to fight back BIGGER and STRONGER than ever before.

To fight back, we just launched our Official Impeachment Defense Task Force, and I need strong American Patriots, like YOU, to join me.

As one of the Charter members of my Official Impeachment Defense Task Force, you will be representing our Impeachment Defense front for all of your state.

REMEMBER: ALL CONTRIBUTIONS WILL BE DOUBLE-MATCHED

Please contribute $5 to join our Official Impeachment Defense Task Force and your gift will be instantly DOUBLE-MATCHED.

Nervous Nancy has let this go too far and it’s only going to get worse, Paul. The closer we get to the 2020 Election, the more vicious their attacks against my Administration will get.

American’s fearless resolve has always protected this great country from these types of disgusting attacks on our Country. And I know, today will be no different.

I need you to stand with me RIGHT NOW. I’ve asked my team to give me a list of every American who contributes and joins my Official Impeachment Defense Task Force. Will I see your name on there?

Please contribute $5 to join our Official Impeachment Defense Task Force and get on the list of Patriots my team sends to my office.

Thank you and GOD BLESS AMERICA.

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States

