President Trump calls for death penalty in BLM ambush of deputies

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff’s deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2020. / Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles “unconscionable” while President Trump called for a “fast trial” with the possibility of the death penalty on Sunday. …

Trump first responded to the ambush-style shooting early Sunday morning.

“Animals that must be hit hard!” Trump wrote, referring to criminals who target law enforcement.

“If [the deputies] die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!” Trump later wrote.

