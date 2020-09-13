President Trump calls for death penalty in BLM ambush of deputies

BREAKING . . .[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles “unconscionable” while President Trump called for a “fast trial” with the possibility of the death penalty on Sunday. …
Trump first responded to the ambush-style shooting early Sunday morning.
“Animals that must be hit hard!” Trump wrote, referring to criminals who target law enforcement.
“If [the deputies] die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!” Trump later wrote.
