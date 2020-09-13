President Trump calls for death penalty in BLM ambush of deputies

Connect on Linked in

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles “unconscionable” while President Trump called for a “fast trial” with the possibility of the death penalty on Sunday. …

Trump first responded to the ambush-style shooting early Sunday morning.

“Animals that must be hit hard!” Trump wrote, referring to criminals who target law enforcement.

“If [the deputies] die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!” Trump later wrote.

