BLM mob swarms LA hospital where ambushed deputies were taken: ‘We hope the b*tch dies’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2020

After the ambush attack on two Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies on Saturday night, a mob of Black Lives Matter rioters went to the hospital where the deputies were being treated and attempted to force their way in, reports say.

They blocked doorways, threatened officers at the scene and shouted “death to police” and “we hope the bitch dies!”, referring to one of the deputies, a 31-year-old mother, according to media and social media reports.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance [and] exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES [AND] EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the LA County Sheriff’s Department tweeted early Sunday morning.

The deputies were in surgery at the hospital after each was shot in the head during an ambush attack at a Metro station in Compton on Saturday night. The deputies were out of surgery by 11 p.m. PT, according to KABC-TV.

The female deputy and 24-year-old male both graduated from the academy 14 months ago, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said

Video posted online showed the BLM rioters being prevented from walking farther onto hospital grounds and arguing with hospital security over whether the hospital is public or private property.

“Y’all gonna die one by one. This ain’t gonna stop,” one BLM rioter is heard saying.

“I want to deliver a message to the family of the pigs: I hope they f—ing die,” another shouted.

“The ‘activists,’ who have widespread support from Democrat politicians and nearly every major corporation, screamed chants wishing death upon the officers after they arrived at the hospital,” the Gateway Pundit reported.

Larry Elder, who was a lone conservative black voice on local radio for decades, furiously denounced the attack while citing groups and individuals whom he felt had laid the groundwork for such an attack.

Elder tweeted, “Thanks ‪#BlackLivesMatter; ‪@BarackObama; ‪@DNC; ‪@CNN; ‪@MSNBC; ‪@TheRevAl; condescending “woke” media; condescending “woke” academia; and condescending “woke” Hollywood for pushing the lie that cops kill blacks just because they’re black. This is the result. Happy?”

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

