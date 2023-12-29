Potentially violent ‘swatting’ epidemic targets mainly conservatives nationwide

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2023

Lawfare and “swatting” have become the go-to moves for the Left.

With their chances looking grim for the 2024 election, Democrats employed lawfare, using the courts in an attempt to disqualify their opponents from the ballot.

But what’s the play if you can’t get your opponents in court?

Attempt to harass and intimidate them and their families by making bogus calls of crimes in progress in order to dispatch police to their homes.

“Swatting,” as it has become known, creates a crisis that could easily lead to violence and is reaching epidemic proportion. And it is mostly aimed at conservatives.

On Wednesday, police rushed to the Naples, Florida home of Republican Sen. Rick Scott after receiving a call that a gunman had killed his wife at the scene.

According to the Naples Police Department, just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities headed to the scene after a call came in saying a man shot his wife three times with an AR-15.

According to records of the 911 call, a caller identifying himself as “Jamal” claimed he shot his wife because she was sleeping with another man. Jamal then told authorities he was holding Michael, his wife’s boyfriend, hostage and demanding $10,000.

Jamal then told authorities he had a pipe bomb. If he was not given the $10,000 he was demanding, Jamal was going to blow up the house.

Authorities are now saying Jamal’s voice sounded like it was computer-generated and artificial.

Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards “swatted” my home in Naples. These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family. Ann & I want to thank @NaplesPolice & @CollierSheriff for all they do to keep us safe. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 28, 2023

Two Republican members of Congress and a conservative journalist were swatted on Christmas Day.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was swatted at her home with her family present, she said.

“After today, I have been swatted 8 times but the FBI can’t seem to figure out who is responsible for the swatting and says the law doesn’t allow them to track them down,” Greene said, adding that the swatting was “extremely dangerous” and “a waste of police time and resources and harassment.”

“The FBI can do so many things, has even abused FISA to spy on hundreds of thousands of Americans, but can not figure out who wants me killed by a hail of bullets fired by a SWAT team responding to murder suicide calls supposedly coming from me.”

Greene later revealed she had been threatened on social media Dec. 21 by a man who told the congresswoman she would “be shot in the head and skinned to make a ‘parasol’ making a reference to [Ed] Gein, who was a psychopath killer who would make things out of his victim’s skin.”

But the threatening man, whom Greene identified as Ben McLean in screenshots, was not arrested by either local or Capitol police, she said.

“They have not arrested Ben McLean yet. They simply called him on the phone and Cap Police sent us this email about what he said,” Greene posted on X. “The outright absurdity of this email response and the fact that they have not arrested this guy is shocking, thankfully I’m a gun owner.”

She also claimed the laid-back law enforcement response to her alleged “swatter” revealed an “incredible double standard” when compared with “how the FBI and DOJ treats J6’ers, Pres Trump, and their political enemies.”

The upstate New York home of Republican Rep. Brandon Williams was swatted on Christmas Day.

“Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving,” Williams wrote n X. “They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!”

The freshman New York Republican, whose House district includes the cities of Syracuse and Utica, added that U.S. Capitol Police and local officers were investigating who called in the false threat that sent five cruisers to his residence.

“The deputies & troopers were polite, professional, & prompt. God bless them,” he added.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec’s family was swatted on Christmas Day, the second time his family was swatted in only a few days.

On Christmas Day, the individual who called the police claimed that Posobiec had shot his wife and children.

The Posobiec family was swatted on Dec. 23 as well. In that instance, police were told by an anonymous caller that Posobiec had shot his parents.

“My parents were just Swatted,” Posobiec wrote on Saturday, “Everyone is fine. Law enforcement are fully involved and tracking down the perpetrator.”

Posobiec added: “It is clear federal law is currently inadequate on swatting incidents whether to schools, public figures, or Members of Congress. Such law must be updated. In addition, Congress must address the total failure of federal law enforcement agencies to deal with these violent threats.”

In December 2018, a 28-year-old Kansas man was inadvertently shot dead by a heavily armed police unit that had been sent to his home by a prank call about a hostage situation. A Los Angeles man was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for placing the hoax call that led to the shooting.

