Portland rioters coach young children to say ‘f— the police’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 26, 2020

Video out of Portland posted to social media shows adults coaching young children to say “f— the police” and one rioter using a baby as a human shield.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted: “Toddlers and very young children are marched outside the Portland federal courthouse. They carry signs and say, “F— the police” on cue from the adults. One toddler does the black power fist.”

In the video, one of the adults is heard saying to a child: “Show them your sign. Say, ‘F— the Police,’ ” and the child repeats the phrase.

One child carries a sign reading: “Eff Trumps Goons”.

Donald Trump, Jr. retweeted the video, writing, “These parents should be ashamed of themselves.”

Rioters have been raining destruction on Portland for nearly 60 consecutive days.

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his decision to send federal law enforcement into the city:

“We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it,” Trump tweeted. “Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!”

Video posted by investigative reporter Drew Hernandez shows one member of the mob using a baby as a human shield.

[Note: The disturbing videos, which contain language and imagery that may be offensive to some readers, can be seen below.]

Meanwhile, Portland’s City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution barring law enforcement from arresting or using force on journalists and legal observers.

The man seen in the video, which was initially shared by Blaze TV’s Elijah Riot, was “carrying an openly displayed press badge but has BLM, ACAB, and other Antifa signs on this uniform.”

Acting Depatment of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli retweeted a video that purportedly showed Antifa thugs posing as members of the media amid the crowds to “take advantage of the new ‘press immunity.’ ”

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott posted video in which rioters chant messages such as “Feds go home” and “Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground.”

“We are winning the propaganda war!” one rioter yelled at a line of officers according to Talcott.

Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell issued a statement on Saturday saying:

“Across the country, people are committing violence supposedly in support of Portland. If you want to support Portland, stop the violence. Work for peace. We want to get back to the critical issues that have been hijacked by people committing crimes under the cover of crowds. We hear the black community. We hear the business community. We hear each of you in your communities. We are listening and share the desire to make meaningful change.”

In a July 24 op-ed for the New York Post, Ngo noted of Antifa: “Their unambiguous goal is to destroy all American institutions and then the country itself. When they spray-paint or shout, ‘Burn it down,’ they really mean it.”

Ngo added: “The daily riots function to drain the city of resources and to weaken the morale of law enforcement and public officials. It’s working.”

Ngo cited a Portland police officer, who asked not to identified, as saying: “We’re at a point where none of us knows what to do. Some are thinking we just need to give the vocal minority and the politicians what they want: We go away and let the city burn.”

Toddlers and very young children are marched outside the Portland federal courthouse. They carry signs and say, “F— the police” on cue from the adults. One toddler does the black power fist. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Xr4ubMrKZs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

INSANE: Portland Protester walks with baby in the middle of a violent protest pic.twitter.com/aDXiV3yIBU — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 12, 2020

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media