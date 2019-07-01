Portland mayor on hot seat after violent Antifa attack bloodied conservative journalist

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2019

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is being slammed for taking a hands-off approach to violent Antifa activists which critics say have created an atmosphere that enabled an assault on conservative journalist Andy Ngo.

Furthermore the attack was either downplayed or applauded by several anti-conservative media outlets

Ngo, who regularly records and reports on Antifa’s activity, was treated for cuts and bruises to his face and neck after a June 29 attack, which was caught on video. Black-masked thugs could be seen pelting him with milkshakes and projectiles as he tried to walk away.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, has called for a federal investigation and charges against Wheeler.

“To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists,” Cruz tweeted.

John Noonan, senior counselor for military and defense affairs for Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said Wheeler’s streets are “straight out of Mad Max Thunderdome. This is a giant, glaring failure of leadership.”

Portland State University professor Peter Boghossian called for impeaching Wheeler.

“It’s past time to #impeach #Portland #Mayor @tedwheeler. He’s allowing street thugs to assault journalists, blockade hospitals, and pull pedestrians out of their cars. His behavior is disgraceful and impeachment proceedings must begin immediately,” Boghossian tweeted.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who like Ngo is openly gay, said he had asked the Justice Department to investigate the incident, tweeting, “This is outrageous. Where was Portland Mayor? @tedwheeler”

“I have asked @TheJusticeDept to investigate this incident in Portland. I can’t just sit by and watch my friend be brutally attacked,” Grenell tweeted.

Republican National Committeewoman for California Harmeet K. Dhillon tweeted on June 29 that Ngo had been admitted to the hospital overnight with a “brain bleed,” adding “you sick ‘journalists’ and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed.”

Slate writer Aymann Ismail tweeted that Ngo was guilty of helping “create an atmosphere of violence,” while the Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer said Ngo “intentionally provokes people on the left to drive his content.”

“Violence is completely wrong, and I find it sad and weak to allow a sniveling weasel like Andy Ngo to get under one’s skin like this, but I’m also not going to pretend that this wasn’t Ngo’s goal from the start. I mean… let’s cut the shit here. This is what they do,” Clymer tweeted.

There were numerous reports of activists throwing milkshakes, which police said appeared to be mixed with a quick-drying cement substance.

Carlos Maza, a contributor at Vox, tweeted in May that people should “milkshake them all, humiliate them at every turn”. Maza included a photo describing milkshaking “far-right figures” and a link to an article about a conservative politician in Britain being milkshaked.

Last August, Paul Welch, a registered Democrat who supported Bernie Sanders, told local newspapers that he was brutally assaulted by Antifa members who were protesting a right-wing rally because he possessed a “fascist symbol” — an American flag.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments