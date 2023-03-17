Poll: Most voters from both parties agree key Arizona Republicans won decisively

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2023

A majority of likely Arizona voters believe Republicans were robbed of victories in the 2022 elections for governor, secretary of state, and attorney general, according to a new poll.

Maricopa County’s handling of the election affected the outcome of those races, 55 percent of all likely voters said in the telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and College Republicans United.

Forty percent (40%) say it’s not likely that the problems in Maricopa County affected the election outcome.

Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake reportedly lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by a margin of about 17,000 of more than 2.5 million votes cast. Lake filed a lawsuit challenging the result, and the state Supreme Court will hear her appeal next week.

Of the 92% of Arizona voters who say they voted in the 2022 election, the new survey found 51% voted for Lake and 43% voted for Hobbs, while five percent (5%) say they voted for some other candidate.

“This survey of actual Arizona voters, with a 3% margin of error, indicates that 8% more of them voted for Lake than voted for Katie Hobbs,” said Richard Thomas, National Chairman of Republicans United. “That’s almost three times the poll margin of error. This raises serious questions about the certified ballot totals in light of the host of reported procedural irregularities.”

The survey respondents also favored Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh (49%) over Democrat Kris Mayes’ 43%, and Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem (46%) over Democrat Adrian Fontes (43%).

The survey of 1,001 Arizona Likely Voters was conducted on March 13-14.

After reports of Election Day problems with vote tabulation in Maricopa County, Lake called the election “botched” and declared: “This isn’t about Republicans or Democrats. This is about our sacred right to vote, a right that many voters were, sadly, deprived of on November 8th.”

In the new survey, 57% of Arizona voters agree with Lake’s statement, including 36% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-four percent (34%) disagree, including 25% who Strongly Disagree.

Seventy-two percent (72%) of Republican voters in Arizona agree with Lake’s quote about the “sacred right to vote,” as do 37% of Democrats and 60% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

The survey also found that Lake remains more popular than Hobbs with Arizona voters.

Fifty-one percent (51%) view Lake favorably, including 30% who have a Very Favorable impression of the Republican candidate. Forty-two percent (42%) view Lake unfavorably, including 33% who have a Very Unfavorable impression.

Forty-four percent (47%) of Likely Arizona Voters view Hobbs favorably, including 25% who have a Very Favorable impression Hobbs, while 46% view her unfavorably, including 34% who have a Very Unfavorable opinion of Hobbs.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish