Poll: Most Americans believe elected officials are ignoring vote fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2023

Most voters say voter fraud was pervasive in the 2020 and 2022 elections and believe it will happen again, according to new polling.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released on Wednesday shows 56% of respondents saying officials have ignored reports of cheating that has had an effect on election results. That includes 44% of Democrats and 74% of Republicans.

The survey also said 52% of likely voters believe cheating affected the 2022 midterm elections that delivered a much smaller victory to Republicans than polls predicted. Even 41% of Democrats agreed.

“What’s more, sizable percentages of partisans believe state and federal officials have ignored reports of cheating and widespread election fraud, a situation that gained currency after the 2020 national election,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

In the Rasmussen survey, 54% said they believe cheating will “affect the outcome” of the 2024 election. Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are leading their party’s nomination race in national polls.

In the survey, 30% said cheating is “very likely.” Some 46% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans expect 2024 election cheating.

“While there is agreement that election fraud is prevalent, there is little agreement on who has the best solution,” Bedard noted. “Asked which party voters trust more to protect the integrity of elections, 40% chose Republicans, and 39% picked Democrats. Even independent voters were widely split. They chose Republicans over Democrats 37%-28%, but 34% were ‘not sure.’ ”

The poll also found that belief that voter fraud is occurring is not limited to older voters. Younger voters actually see it more. \

Rasmussen said: “Suspicions of election cheating are highest among voters under 40.”

