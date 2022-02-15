Poll: Majority, including Democrats, want Hillary investigated for her role in Russiagate

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2022

A poll which was conducted prior to last week’s bombshell filing by special counsel John Durham found that 75 percent of respondents believe that Hillary Clinton and her campaign advisers should be investigated for their role in Russiagate.

The survey, by TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics, found that 66 percent of Democrats think Clinton should be investigated – a 20-point rise from last October when the same question was asked.

A filing from Durham on Friday said that the Clinton campaign hired a tech firm to “infiltrate” servers at Trump Tower and the White House in an effort to tie Donald Trump to Russia.

The poll also indicated that Americans are looking to crack down on corruption within political families.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they believe Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, Jimmy Biden, should be barred from participating in any business involving the Biden administration.

Those parameters include discussing policy proposals with Biden or his aides and taking government jobs or contracts.

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for potential tax fraud.

Today's cover: Opinion: Turns out the real threat to 'norms' was the Hillary Clinton campaign

