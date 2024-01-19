Poll finds most voters believe Obama runs the USA; Does the media matter?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2024

Former President Barack Obama is calling the shots and pulling the strings as Joe Biden’s puppet master. That’s what most voters, including a majority of Democrats, actually believe according to a new poll.

What does that say about the nation’s major media outlets?

The Rasmussen Reports survey found that 63 percent believe Obama is “influencing” the Biden White House to advance much of Obama’s progressive agenda.

When asked, “How likely is it that former President Obama is influencing the policies of the Biden administration?” 40% said “very likely” and 23% “somewhat likely.” In response to the question, 56% of Democrats agreed, shattering claims that only Republicans believe Biden is Obama’s puppet.

When asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: Joe Biden is not ‘running the show’ at the White House. ‘He’s a puppet for a progressive left committee … headed by Obama?’ ” 37% “strongly” agreed, Rasmussen said, and 16% “somewhat” agreed.

Legacy media could be counted on to ignore such polling as it dutifully limits its White House reporting to what is “noteworthy” as validated by Team Biden which includes a large number of former Obama White House operatives.

Does the mainstream media really matter anymore?

Consider two examples:

Following the Iowa caucuses, MSNBC and other major networks refused to allow their viewers to see and hear Donald Trump’s victory speech. MSNBC propagandist Rachel Maddow insisted: “It is not an easy decision, but there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. And that is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are.”

She tried to clarify that the call to censor Trump “is not out of spite. It is not a decision that we relish. It is a decision that we regularly revisit and honestly, earnestly.”

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald noted that Maddow, who enthusiastically pushed the false Trump-Russia collusion story, is “the reigning Queen of TV disinformation” and that “NBC is Ground Zero for it.”

Then there was Joe Biden’s appearance in North Carolina on Thursday. ABC 11 News headlined it thusly: “Biden grabs milkshake at Cook Out in Raleigh during North Carolina visit”.

The report stated: “Biden had one of his most relatable moments in North Carolina — a trip to Cook Out. He and Gov. Roy Cooper stopped by the Cook Out on Falls of Neuse Road. Biden got a vanilla milkshake with chocolate syrup, and Cooper got a milkshake with M&Ms. The president was also holding a bag but didn’t disclose what else he had ordered. However, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates tweeted on X, citing a pool report that appears to disclose what was in Biden’s Cook Out bag, ‘While at @CookOut, @POTUS ordered a bacon cheeseburger, french fries.’ ”

This is what passes as a news report for Biden regime media.

These are examples of the very kind of “reporting” and “emotional propaganda” that prompted Republican David Winkler to launch a bid for Pennsylvania’s 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

