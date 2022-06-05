Poll finds ‘2000 mules’ has penetrated the market despite corporate media blackout

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2022

The documentary “2000 Mules”, which details what it says is massive ballot trafficking in the 2020 election, has now been seen by more than 20 million Americans.

The corporate media blackout, which includes Fox News, has failed.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey on “2000 Mules” found that 77% of those who viewed it say that the film “strengthened their conviction that there was systematic and widespread election fraud in the 2020 election.”

The poll analysis said, “Nineteen percent (19%) of Republicans, 14% of Democrats, and 11% of voters not affiliated with either major party report having watched 2000 Mules. Awareness of the new documentary is much more widespread, with 41% of voters saying they’ve heard about 2000 Mules. That includes 50% of Republicans, 36% of Democrats, and 38% of unaffiliated voters.”

That works out to over 15% of the nearly 160 million who reportedly voted in 2020.

The documentary, directed by Dinesh D’Souza, has a 100 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Not surprisingly, there are zero critic reviews on the movie review website.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership