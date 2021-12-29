Poll asking for stories on abortions gets overwhelming pro-life responses

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2021

On Christmas Day, the polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight posted the following request on Twitter: “Do you have an abortion story? We want to hear from you.” Included was a link to the website where women could fill out a Google form about their abortion.

FiveThirtyEight stated that there are fewer abortion “clinics and more restrictions. And now it seems likely that the Supreme Court will limit the right to abortion even further. As we document the impact of these shifts, we want to include the voices of people who have had abortions in the U.S.”

Instead of receiving stories from women who had abortions, the post was filled with personal stories about why people were happy they or someone they love did not get an abortion.

Just the News noted that FiveThirtyEight tweeted the survey link every day from Wednesday to Sunday and received similar pro-life responses each time.

Some of the responses:

• Pastor and former football player Dr. Derwin Gray said: “At 16, my mom was told to abort me. She said, ‘No.’ I’m so thankful she did.”

• Father Tom Pringle of the Orlando Roman Catholic Diocese wrote: “Doctor was concerned that my mom’s last child was going to be born with Down’s Syndrome, recommended that she abort the baby. Well, look what the Lord did…I was born 100% healthy, no issues except a small hole in my ear that closed within days. Now, I’m a priest.”

• Film producer Kira Davis reflected on her family’s abortion story: “My Father-in-law was born poor&black in rural, segregated MI. His mother tried to abort him; procedure failed. He went on to be pastor who lifted the lives of countless others; 4 children, 9 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. A stunning legacy bc one baby survived abortion.”

• Actor Nick Searcy said: “My son was born extremely prematurely to a single mother who lived in the projects. Rather than abort him, she gave him life and allowed us to adopt him. He’s the handsomest and sweetest young man you could ever meet. I thank God for him every day.”

• Actress Patricia Heaton wrote: “This account tastefully posed this question on Christmas, the day celebrating the birth of Christ, but the replies are wonderful stories of courage and joy. Huzzah!”

You have to read these responses! Story after story on how #ChoosingLife brought joy, love, and empowerment to countless families ❤️ https://t.co/GzOXvKEaxb — March for Life (@March_for_Life) December 27, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief