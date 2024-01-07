Poll: 3 years later, attitudes toward Jan. 6 protesters have changed significantly

by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2024

As more and more video footage and eyewitness accounts from Jan. 6, 2021 make their way into the media, more and more Americans are shifting their attitudes about what happened during the protest of Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s election.

The latest Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows that 48 percent of those surveyed believe the protesters were “criminals,” a significant drop from the 70 percent who thought so in a Suffolk survey conducted just weeks after J6.

In the new poll, those who agreed that “they went too far, but they had a point” rose to 37 percent, up from 24 percent in the 2021 poll.

Additionally, 6 percent called the protesters’ actions “appropriate,” when in 2021 just 2 percent did.

On the subject of election integrity, the Suffolk University/USA Today poll found 81 percent of Democrats have faith that the upcoming election and vote counting will go well, compared to 52 percent of pro-Trump voters who say it will not go well.

A newly released time-stamped video of the protest (see below) says it puts the J6 protest in better contrast. The video also provides a new and clearer angle to the shooting death of protester Ashli Babbitt by U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd.

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the protest, and there are small events planned in Washington to note it. In the meantime, the Department of Justice is continuing its dogged pursuit of those it suspects of being involved.

The True Timeline of January 6th is Here! J6: A True Timeline – 01/01/2024https://t.co/JGWNtaBYNO #J6TrueTimeline pic.twitter.com/dIjK9Hy98W — J6: A True Timeline (@J6TrueTimeline) January 1, 2024

