Politicized FBI strikes again, in Colorado: Hanson says move ‘corrupted’ agency to Kansas

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2021

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s stormtroopers this week raided the Colorado homes of Mesa County Colorado Clerk Tina Peters and America’s Mom founder Sheronna Bishop, the two Republican women said.

The FBI searched Peters’ home based on her alleged roll in a reported voting machine security breach and the investigations that followed.

Peters has been outspoken about the need to audit the 2020 election.

“Not men with suits and badges, soldiers with automatic weapons and combat gear so it was pretty over the top,” Peters said of the FBI raid on her home. “We are living in a world where the FBI is turning on anyone who speaks out against the Biden administration.”

Bishop described the FBI raid on her home: “Just as we were about to open the door, it flew open hey used a ram to bust down my door. They immediately took my phone, I had dialed my attorney and they did not allow me to speak to my attorney, they grabbed my phone from me, said I couldn’t speak to my attorney, they said they were restraining me while they did a check of my home.”

The America’s Mom website, founded by Bishop, is centered around America’s founding principles, which observers say immediately sets off alarm bells in leftist power centers and Big Media newsrooms who advocate for investigating the enemies in their eyes as “domestic terrorists.”

Bishop, who was campaign manager for Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, another favorite target of the Left, added: “This is an attempt to, I believe intimidate an election official or any official in the country away from investigating the results of the election. I have been a vocal supporter for Tina Peters and I will continue to do that.”

Meanwhile, historian and columnist Victor Davis Hanson said the FBI has one last chance to be salvaged: By moving to Kansas.

After learning from a whistleblower that the FBI was allegedly investigating moms and dads worried about the teaching of critical race theory in their kids’ schools, the bureau has “lost all credibility as a disinterested investigatory agency,” Hanson wrote for American Greatness on Nov. 17.

Hanson also pointed to the FBI raids on the homes of Trump supporter Roger Stone and Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

When it arrested Stone, the bureau sent in a SWAT team and tipped-off CNN.

Hanson noted:

The FBI repeated such politicized performance art recently when they stormed the home of Project Veritas director James O’Keefe. The agency confiscated his electronic devices on the grounds that he had knowledge of the contents of the allegedly lurid missing diary of Joe Biden’s daughter. The FBI — an apparent retrieval service of misplaced Biden family embarrassments — also did not disclose that it had possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop at a time when the media was erroneously declaring the computer inauthentic. O’Keefe was accosted in the pre-morning hours by a crowd of FBI agents, wielding a battering ram, who pushed him out of his home in his underwear. The time and location of the FBI raid, as in the Stone case, were leaked to the media that cheered the raid shortly after it was conducted. A federal judge recently stopped the FBI’s ongoing monitoring of O’Keefe’s communications. One could add to such misadventures the mysterious leadership roles of at least 12 FBI informants in the harebrained kidnapping scheme of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. We can also cite the agency’s inability to follow up on clear information about the dangers posed by criminals as diverse as the Tsarnaev brothers, the Boston Marathon bombers, and the sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. For its own moral and practical survival, the FBI should be given one last chance at redemption by moving to the nation’s heartland—perhaps Kansas—far away from the political and media tentacles that have so deeply squeezed and corrupted it.

