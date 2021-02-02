Police state: This ‘orgy of hate and intolerance’ must be stopped immediately

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

“The enemy is within,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thundered.

This is what many leading Democrats and liberals now believe. And who exactly are these enemies? You guessed it: Trump supporters and conservatives.

Radical Democrats are planning to wage a domestic war on terrorism, turning nearly half the country into potential political terrorists. If this sounds like an exaggeration, simply check out H.R. 350 — the liberals’ equivalent of the Patriot Act redux. This time, however, it is not aimed at Islamic jihadists. Rather, it directly targets Trump patriots.

The storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6 has been cynically — and dangerously — exploited by the Left to tar all Trump voters as “domestic terrorists,” “insurrectionists,” “seditionists,” “traitors,” and, of course, “white supremacists.”

H.R. 350 has the full backing of the Democratic congressional leadership, the Biden administration (including dementia Joe himself), Big Media and Big Tech.

If the bill is passed, then the United States will become a police state. The proposed law urges an internal war on “domestic extremists” — similar to the war on Al Qaida and Islamists following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It calls for U.S. intelligence agencies, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to target Trump conservatives, especially those who believe the 2020 election was stolen and Biden is an illegitimate president.

The bill empowers the Deep State to monitor, surveil and spy on American citizens’ social media accounts, phone calls, political meetings and even infiltrate pro-Trump or “Stop the Steal” rallies.

Conservatives who are deemed potentially “seditious” or “treasonous” can be arrested and jailed, fined and/or lose their employment. The goal is simple: to crush all dissent to the Biden regime.

What is shocking is how angry and blood-thirsty for revenge Democrats are. Think about it: They control the White House and both chambers of Congress. Yet, instead of celebrating (and trying to pass their progressive agenda), they are hell-bent on destroying Trump and his supporters.

Former CIA Director John Brennan insists that, in the wake of the Capitol riot, Trump voters pose an existential threat to American democracy. Hence, this is why the country needs a Patriot Act 2.0 — this time, however, directly going after America First conservatives.

“And this threat from domestic violence extremists is much more challenging, I believe, than it was in terms of going after foreign terrorists,” he said on CNN. “The domestic violent extremists are much more pervasive, their numbers are much larger.”

Unlike Al Qaida, for example, Brennan believes there are tens of millions of domestic terrorists here in the United States. In particular, those who oppose Joe Biden and legally own guns “have the weapons that if they so choose to use them, they can in fact, carry out these deadly attacks.”

Brennan may be stupid and a political thug, but he speaks for many in our ruling class. According to their twisted, unhinged worldview, Trump supporters who champion the Second Amendment are enemies of the state.

There are many others on the Left who share this pathological hatred of conservatives and Republicans. Take Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the darling of progressive Democrats. She not only backs H.R. 350. The Marxist Latina wants congressional Republicans put on a terrorist watch list. Why? Because she believes GOP leaders, such as House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, are neo-Nazi white supremacists, who secretly want to murder Democrats — including her.

“There are legitimate white supremacist sympathizers that sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives,” she said in an interview on MSNBC. “There’s no consequences for racism, no consequences for massaging, no consequences for insurrection, and no consequences means that they condone it.”

She added: “We are now away from acting out of fealty to their president that they had in the Oval Office, and now we are talking about fealty to white supremacist organizations as a political tool.”

Notice AOC didn’t point to any specific “white supremacist” group the GOP allegedly supports. This is because there isn’t any. AOC and her fellow anti-Trump leftists are peddling insane hatred and a fantasy — a dark fantasy.

But the Left is now in power. And liberals are laying the groundwork for a progressive authoritarian regime. Eugene Robinson, a leading columnist at the Washington Post, recently said on MSNBC that “there are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans who somehow need to be deprogrammed.”

For good measure, Robinson said: “They’re — it’s as if they are members of a cult, the Trumpist cult and they have to be deprogrammed.”

This orgy of hate and intolerance is being repeated — like a drum beat — from the New York Times to the Washington Post to CNN and MSNBC to Hollywood and Silicon Valley to corporate America and Wall Street to universities and Ivy League colleges and ultimately, the Democrat Party. In short, the commanding heights of culture want to suppress, censor and ban conservatives who dare to challenge liberal orthodoxy. They are deliberately dehumanizing and delegitimizing an entire class of people based on their political beliefs. They are engaging in the most sweeping and brazen assault on civil liberties in American history.

And the reason is obvious: The Democrats are petrified of the truth — and the truth is that they — aided and abetted by the Fake News Media and Big Tech oligarchs — committed rampant voter fraud to steal the election from Donald Trump. This is why they fear (and loathe) Trump supporters. The Biden regime is based on electoral theft and a pack of lies; it is illegitimate to its very core. This is why the ruling class needs and wants to criminalize conservatives and any form of dissent. Having attained power fraudulently, the regime must lash out at its opponents in a desperate effort to silence, bully and intimidate them.

Declaring war on your own population (and political enemies) is not only despicable and grotesque. It is dangerous and totalitarian.

This new “domestic war on terrorism” will tear the fabric of our country apart. It must be stopped — immediately. Biden may have promised “unity.” Instead, he may give us the very opposite.

