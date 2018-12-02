Plea deal for pedophile billionaire Epstein tied to Labor Secretary Acosta, top Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2018

A plea deal with hedge fund billionaire Jeffery Epstein was engineered by U.S. attorney Alex Acosta who is now Labor Secretary, according to an investigative report by the Miami Herald.

The deal allowed the notorious pedophile and friend of former President Bill Clinton to serve just 13 months in jail and also kept the full extent of Epstein’s crimes largely secret from the public.

Emails obtained by the Miami Herald show that prosecutors worked with his defense team to push the case through Miami court, so the victims, who were mostly located in Palm Beach, wouldn’t know about his sentencing and try and get the agreement thrown out, the Herald reported.

“Trump must act decisively and bounce the thoroughly tainted Acosta from his administration forthwith,” Joe Schaeffer wrote for the conservative LibertyNation.com on Dec. 1.

As the Herald reported on Nov. 28, the 2007 deal saw Acosta, then a U.S. Attorney, orchestrate the light prison sentence for Epstein and to also help shut down a major FBI investigation into a sex ring involving underage girls.

“This was not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. This was 50-something ‘shes’ and one ‘he’ – and the ‘shes’ all basically told the same story,” retired Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter, who supervised the investigation into Epstein at the time, told the Herald.

Schaeffer noted that the Miami Herald article “has reportedly proven the final nail in the coffin for any chance Acosta may have had to replace the fired Jeff Sessions as President Trump’s attorney general. But that is far from good enough.”

Since sex trafficking prevention measures “fall under the Labor Department’s bailiwick,” Schaeffer wrote, “Acosta has forfeited all right to serve as the head of a department that ostensibly aims to put a stop to the very thing he actively enabled and abetted, undoubtedly with his own career advancement in mind, when he performed his shameful deed for Epstein.”

The Herald noted that Acosta’s move to shut down the FBI probe also prevented further inquiry into “whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes.”

Could one of those “other powerful people” include former President Bill Clinton?

According to previous reports, Bill Clinton took at least 26 trips on the “Lolita Express,” the plane that flew Epstein associates to his private island filled with underage girls.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Florida Democrat and close ally of Hillary Clinton, is calling for a federal corruption probe of Acosta over the Epstein deal.

“That a close Hillary Clinton ally like Wasserman Schultz would call for the Epstein can of worms to be opened when she certainly knows what it will mean for Old Bill displays the waning influence of the Clintons on the Democratic Party today.”

Schaeffer continued: “Whether it is a man who made his career in Republican power circles like Acosta or a two-term Democratic president who gets taken down in the storm, the disgraceful Epstein deal must be revisited in the name of justice. And let the chips fall where they may.”

