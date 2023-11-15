‘Plausible mechanism’ for adverse reactions: Covid shots ‘contaminated with plasmid DNA’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2023

A PHD who does cancer genomics research at the University of South Carolina said his research shows that the Pfizer Covid shots are “contaminated with plasmid DNA” and that is a possible explanation for the millions of adverse reactions to the shots that have been reported.

Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, a PHD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, said he was trying to be “gracious” in saying there “could be malice underneath” but he was “trying to see just incompetence.”

Professor Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, PHD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He does cancer genomics research at Univ of South Carolina. He explains why this matters as follows. ‘The Pfizer vaccine is contaminated with plasmid DNA.’pic.twitter.com/CeKIHKnZa1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 15, 2023

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines