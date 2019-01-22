Planned Parenthood performed 332,757 abortions in the past year and took in $1.67 billion in revenue

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2019

The number of abortions in the United States has reached the lowest level since the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Yet Planned Parenthood in the past year performed more abortions than it had the previous year.

According to its newly released annual report, Planned Parenthood said it performed 332,757 abortions in 2017-2018, 11,373 more than in 2016-2017.

The nation’s largest abortion provider reported it took in $1.67 billion in revenue in the past year.

Planned Parenthood’s latest report “shows they have doubled down on their money maker – abortion – increasing the number by 11,000 over the previous year, while simultaneously decreasing the number of cancer screenings, contraception handouts, and prenatal care and well-women exams,” Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood manager and founder of And Then There Were None – a ministry that helps abortion workers leave the industry – said in a statement.

“When I worked at Planned Parenthood managing a clinic in Texas, abortion was always encouraged because it made the most money,” Johnson added. “Nothing has changed.”

Planned Parenthood received $563.8 million from taxpayers through Medicaid reimbursements and government family planning grants in 2017-2018, $20 million more than the previous year.

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List said in a statement: “With a recent Marist poll showing that a strong majority of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, there is no excuse for continuing to funnel more than half a billion dollars from taxpayers to the nation’s largest abortion business. It’s simply a bad investment as we’ve pointed out time and again.

“SBA List is encouraged by President Trump’s promise (announced at last week’s March for Life) to veto any legislation that may weaken federal pro-life policies and allow taxpayer funding for abortion, and we will be working to hold lawmakers accountable for ignoring the will of their constituents in 2019 and beyond.”

While performing more than 300,000 abortions in the past year, Planned Parenthood said it issued just 2,831 adoption referrals.

The CDC released a report in November which said the number of abortions in the U.S. has reached its lowest level since the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Planned Parenthood continues to insist that abortion represents just 3 percent of its services, a claim that has been debunked, even by left-leaning media.

According to Live Action president and founder Lila Rose, Planned Parenthood calculates the “3 percent statistic” by dividing the number of abortions it performs by the total number of services it provides, counting a $10 pregnancy test or handing out a package of condoms as equivalent to a $500 abortion.

“Even the Washington Post and Slate.com have called out the abortion chain for its deception,” Rose said. “Three percent is not a real number, but over 320,000 abortions a year and a 30 percent market share of all U.S. abortions are.”

“Planned Parenthood doesn’t perform a single mammogram, and it performs less than two percent of all women’s cancer screenings in the United States, yet it commits over 30 percent of America’s abortions,” Rose added.

