Planned Parenthood ‘grooms’ children for abortion, former sex-ed instructor says

August 30, 2019

A sex-education instructor who worked in collaboration with Planned Parenthood for 10 years says the nation’s leading abortion provider pushes sex education that “grooms” children for promiscuity and abortion, a report said.

“Their view of our children is very skewed. They believe that this is what our children want. They don’t see our children as victims, they see them as willing participants,” Monica Cline, who worked as a sexual health education instructor in collaboration with Planned Parenthood in Texas, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Cline said that Planned Parenthood teaches children risk reduction rather than how to have healthy relationships and to date in groups.

“The sex education grooms them for promiscuity. Grooms them for STD treatment, and grooms them for abortion,” she said.

As a sexual health educator, Cline says she was taught to identify with what students are going through and ultimately lead them to choose abortion.

“We were supposed to identify what they are going through,” Cline explained. “Say, ‘you’re just a teenager, the last thing you want is a baby.’ Identify with her fears. ‘Your parents are probably going to be so mad at you. We can take care of this for you, it’s not a problem.’ ”

Cline said she was trained by the Director of Prevention Education at Planned Parenthood in Austin, Texas, in 1997 and would go on to become Title X Training Manager for Texas and New Mexico.

“We have to approach this and look at your audience and realize that they’ve probably done anything and everything related to sex,” the Planned Parenthood Director of Prevention Education told Cline at the beginning of her instruction, the report said. (Cline asked that the director, who has passed away, remain anonymous out of respect for the director’s family).

“It was very explicit,” Cline said, revealing she was told she must discuss all sexual topics with students, including, “Oral, vaginal, and anal sex, and the use of sex toys.”

The Daily Caller’s report said that the director showed Cline several Planned Parenthood case studies that showed girls as young as 10 going to Planned Parenthood for help with injuries, the removal of foreign objects and abortions. “The studies convinced Cline that something must be done to help these young women,” the Daily Caller noted.

“Wow, you’ve convinced me,” Cline said she told the educator. “How do I teach these girls not to have sex?”

“No dear, we aren’t teaching them not to have sex,” the educator told her. “We are teaching them how to do it safer.”

