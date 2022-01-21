Peter Daszak claimed he was working with the CIA, EcoHealth official says

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2022

An associate vice president of EcoHealth Alliance said that EcoHealth President Peter Daszak, who conducted gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, claimed to be working with the CIA.

Dr. Andrew Huff said on Jan. 12 that Daszak confessed to him that he was working for the intelligence agency and further stated his belief that EcoHealth Alliance was a “CIA front organization,” KanekoaTheGreat reported on substack on Jan. 18.

EcoHealth Alliance, headed by Daszak, and financed by several U.S. government agencies, partnered with Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina and Dr. Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology to conduct gain-of-function research on bat-borne coronaviruses in communist China prior to the initial outbreak of Covid.

In a series of tweets posted on Jan. 12, Huff wrote:

For the Record: In 2015, Dr. Peter Daszak stopped me as we were leaving work late at night, and asked me if he should work with the CIA. I was shocked given my experience in security. Over the next 2 months he gave me updates on 3 separate occasions about his work with the CIA. When he asked me the question I stated “Peter, it never hurts to talk with them and there could potentially be money in it.” Meanwhile, I was cringing that he told me this, in a non classified setting (a SCIF), to a person that was not “read-in,” and to a uncleared person (me). Then, over the next two months at the break area while getting coffee, or between meetings, he stated that they were interested in the places that we were working, the people involved, the data that we were collecting, and that the work with them was proceeding. Looking back, I now believe that EcoHealth Alliance was a CIA front organization to collect viral samples and to collect intelligence on foreign laboratory capacity. There was no way that the data collected or the models being developed, could predict transmission or pandemics.

Contextually, EcoHealth was barely solvent and it was common place to lay off employees with the ebb and flow of federal and private funding. Peter would do anything or say anything to obtain funding. Intelligence organizations often target people in financial distress. From the CIA’s perspective, it was a great plan in my opinion, if what Dr. Peter Daszak said was true. Since it was common place for Peter to lie, I didn’t necessarily believe him when he told me. However… Based on the past two months of the US government spending millions of dollars surveilling me and MTRX INC employees, including military aircraft, attempting to destroy my house, bugging everything in it, stealing my property, and hacking all my devices, I believe that the worst is likely true.

“EcoHealth Alliance is likely a CIA front organization. COVID-19 is the biggest intelligence failure since 9/11,” wrote Huff. “The coverup is the greatest in US History, far worse than the Iran-Contra scandal. The truth is coming out and I will testify this under oath.”

In a separate series of posts, Huff said that he “wouldn’t be surprised if the CIA/IC community orchestrated the COVID coverup acting as an intermediary between Fauci, Collins, Daszak, Baric, and many others. At best, it was the biggest criminal conspiracy in U.S. history by bureaucrats or political appointees.”

I’m back… We determined that members of the US Government IC community have been harassing me, broke into my house, stole hard drives, and installed electronic surveillance devices throughout my house. Filing against them in US Federal Court. Unreal. @RaviBatra @joerogan — Andrew Huff, PhD, MS (@AGHuff) January 12, 2022

